Audio-Technica Debuts ATSP-30 Network Ceiling Speakers

The Audio-Technica ATSP-30 network ceiling speaker series was designed to deliver high-quality, intelligible audio with streamlined installation for modern meeting and collaboration spaces. Available in two models—ATSP-30LP (Audio-Technica LINK) and ATSP-30DP (Dante)—the new speakers integrate seamlessly into networked AV systems, supporting efficient deployment across small to medium-sized rooms.

[The Hybrid Meeting Room Audit]

Sold in pairs (one active, one passive), the ATSP-30 speakers mount flush into drop or hard ceilings, offering a low-profile footprint while delivering wide 140-degree coverage and rich, full-range sound. Designed for both speech reinforcement and multimedia playback, the system ensures consistent audio performance across conferencing, presentations and background music applications.

The ATSP-30 series integrates directly with Audio-Technica’s ATDM digital SmartMixer platform and compatible microphones, forming a complete, networked audio ecosystem over standard Cat5e or better cabling, reducing installation complexity and cost compared to traditional analog systems. Multiple speaker pairs can be deployed with independent signal routing for zone-based audio control.

Onboard DSP, including EQ, delay and presets, is easily configured via mixer interface or Dante software. Additional design tools, including EASE compatibility and Audio-Technica’s Speaker Layout Tool, support precise system planning and optimization for any installation.