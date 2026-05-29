Praevar Launches Vanguard Series

Praevar has expanded its Vanguard outdoor display platform with new deployment configurations and turnkey implementation capabilities designed for North American outdoor environments. The series was created with long-term outdoor reliability in mind, with displays rated for 50,000 hours of operation.

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“Customers want outdoor digital signage that is reliable, easy to deploy, easy to service, and cost-effective to operate,” said Ralph Idems, CEO at Praever. “Vanguard was designed as a true mount, power, and go platform backed directly by Praevar.”

The Vanguard Series is available in 55, 65, and 75-inch models with portrait and landscape orientations, supporting both wall-mounted and freestanding deployments across retail media networks, campuses, transit environments, commercial real estate, shopping centers, and event venues. The platform supports Windows, Android, and Linux operating systems for compatibility with existing CMS platforms, media players, and network infrastructure.

Designed for durability and simplified deployment, Vanguard delivers 2,500 nits of brightness for direct sunlight visibility and supports continuous 24/7 operation. Each display features IK10-rated vandal-resistant glass, weather-sealed construction, and CE and RoHS certifications commonly required for commercial AV projects.

The platform supports embedded open-board media players for reduced hardware costs and extended player lifespan, as well as traditional rear-mounted boxed players. Connectivity options include cellular, Wi-Fi, and fiber to support both existing infrastructure and remote deployment environments.

A key feature of the Vanguard Series is its front-service swing-frame architecture, allowing technicians to access internal components without removing the display from the mounting structure, reducing maintenance time and downtime. The series also features a filter-less cooling system that requires no maintenance, improving reliability while lowering operating costs.