How Sharp Is Powering Next-Level Collaboration Across Classrooms, Corporate Workspaces, and Digital Signage

Collaboration is constantly evolving, and Sharp has addressed this evolution with its new AQUOS BOARD displays. Whether in boardrooms, classrooms, or public spaces the new PN-LB653, PN-LB753, and PN-LB863 AQUOS BOARD interactive display systems are designed to enhance collaboration across corporate, education, and digital signage environments.

[In Tech We Trust]

Available in 65, 75, and 86-inch class sizes, the new PN-LB3 Series offers a powerful, all-in-one solution that simplifies communication, enhances engagement, and supports a wide range of use cases—from meeting rooms and classrooms to wayfinding and interactive signage.

A key differentiator of the PN-LB3 Series is its Google EDLA (Enterprise Device Licensing Agreement) certification, providing users with direct access to Google Play Store apps and Google Workspace tools, along with regular security updates and enhanced device reliability.

"The PN-LB3 Series represents a major step forward in how organizations collaborate and communicate," said Steve Brauner, senior product manager, professional displays, at Sharp. "By combining intuitive touch performance, seamless access to Google services and flexible deployment options, these displays make it easier than ever to connect people, share ideas and drive productivity across virtually any environment."

Designed for versatility, the PN-LB3 Series supports corporate meeting spaces, classrooms and digital signage applications in a single platform—bringing together multiple use cases into one solution.

The displays feature a 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840x2160) for crisp, detailed visuals and a responsive touch experience with minimal parallax, enabling natural "pen-on-paper" writing and annotation.

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Additional key features include multiple user interface options, including Google EDLA Home, Sharp Launcher, and Android Hide mode for tailored user experiences; built-in wireless casting and collaboration tools, allowing users to share content easily from multiple devices without cables; advanced security features, including IEEE 802.1X support and a post-meeting data reset function to protect sensitive information; flexible installation options, including portrait orientation (65 and 75 inch) and angled mounting for kiosk-style deployments; and USB-C connectivity with up to 100W power delivery, simplifying connections and enabling bring-your-own-meeting (BYOM) experiences.

The PN-LB3 Series includes pre-installed applications such as a whiteboard, web browser and file manager, enabling users to collaborate instantly without additional setup, while its long-term reliability is supported by regular OS and security updates and a best-in-class five-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.