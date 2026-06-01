Pro AV Newsmakers: PAMA Tracks Best-Selling Projectors, Plus Strategic Hires/Appointments You Need to Know

Welcome to InfoComm month. May is officially behind us, and June opens with a flurry of moves. CCS Presentation Systems and Advanced Systems Group welcomed new people while there were rebrands, headquarter remodels, and partnerships made.

[Voting Is Live for SCN Installation Product Awards 2026]

Get caught up with the week that was below.

People News

(Image credit: Future)

Advanced Systems Group Welcomes Brian Gross

(Image credit: Advanced Systems Group)

Advanced Systems Group (ASG) welcomed Brian Gross as an account manager in its audio team. Gross brings a blend of hands-on studio experience, technical knowledge, and client-focused insight. He joins Hamid “Gadget” Hopkins, director of audio and post, team and supports clients across a wide range of applications, from music recording and studio design to immersive audio.

With a career rooted in recording studios, music production, and audio post, Gross has designed, built, and run commercial recording facilities. He has an intuitive understanding of how technology should foster, not obstruct, the creative process.

CCS Presentation Systems Reestablishes California Presence with New Partner Team

(Image credit: CCS Presentations Systems)

CCS Presentation Systems (CCS) launched its California operations with the appointment of Peter and Sorina Pantis as partners. The partnership marks CCS’s return to the California market, where the company previously operated through 2018, and follows its recent entry into the Pacific Northwest as part of a broader push to extend its partner-led model into key western markets.

Peter Pantis has five years of experience with CCS, most recently serving as director of technical and installation services. He has held roles ranging from design engineer to engineering manager, helping shape technical standards and deliver complex AV projects across the company’s operations.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As partners, Peter and Sorina Pantis lead CCS’s efforts throughout the state, serving customers across education, corporate, healthcare, houses of worship, and other commercial markets.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

dBTechnologies USA Expands West Coast Representation with Plus 4 Marketing

dBTechnologies USA has appointed Plus 4 Marketing as its new manufacturer’s representative firm for the Pacific Northwest territory. The territory includes Washington, Oregon, Western Idaho, and Western Montana, with Plus 4 Marketing providing regional representation, dealer support, technical outreach, and market development throughout the area.

Following the passing of founder Jim Mathews in 2022, his son Joe Mathews has continued leading the Plus 4 team, carrying forward the values, relationships, and customer-focused approach that established the company’s respected reputation throughout the professional audio industry. The firm has built a longstanding reputation for combining technical fluency with a highly relationship-driven approach to representation—supporting dealers, integrators, consultants, rental providers, and end users through close collaboration and long-term market development.

Humly will showcase its new global brand identity and expanding ecosystem strategy at InfoComm 2026. Visitors to Booth C9278 will experience Humly’s new visual direction in North America for the first time, alongside demonstrations of new technology integrations and ecosystem partnerships that reinforce the company’s evolving workplace philosophy.

Originally unveiled at the ISE exhibition in Barcelona earlier this year, Humly’s new branding represents a strategic evolution for the company as its workplace platform, software and sensor ecosystem, and integration partnerships continue to grow. The refreshed identity emphasizes simplicity, calmness, and intelligent enablement, all of which are values that align with the changing expectations of modern workplaces and enterprise users.

PMA Research Channel Tracking Reveals Best-Selling Projectors

PMA Research posted highlights from their most recent Projector Tracking Service results to the “Top-Selling Projectors” area of their website.

For more than 30 years now, PMA Research has collected monthly sell-through data from leading U.S. projector dealers, retailers, web resellers, and distributors. Their Tracking Service family of monthly reports offers timely data and analysis on unit sales, true volume-weighted street prices, and inventories of projectors for these channels.

B2B Laser Projectors (Normal/Semi-Throw) with 5,000 and Higher Lumens: In the +5,000 lumen B2B laser-phosphor projector segment, Epson nearly swept this “Top 5” list with the four best-selling models in April. Sony rounded out the +5,000 lumen B2B laser-phosphor projector list. The list includes: Epson PowerLite L690SU; Epson PowerLite L695SU; Epson PowerLite L795SE; Epson PowerLite L690U; and Sony VPL-PHZ61.

Installation Projectors with Interchangeable Lenses: This “Top 5″ list is compiled from PMA’s monthly Projector Distributor Tracking Service panel, which is made up of IT, Pro AV, and CEDIA distributors. The list includes: Sony VPL-FHZ85; Sharp/NEC XP-A824U; Epson EB-PU1008; Sony VPL-FHZ80; and Panasonic PT-MZ882.

Consumer Ultra-Short-Throw Projectors: This “Top 5″ list is compiled from PMA’s monthly Retail Projector Tracking Service panel, which is made up of U.S. retailers, web resellers, and custom installers. The list includes: Epson EpiqVision LS800; LG PU615U CineBeam S; Epson Lifestudio Grand EH-LS670; YABER K300s; and Optoma GT3500HDR.

Whitwam AVI Upgrades HQ Demo Space

Whitwam AVI has upgraded the meeting room at its Winchester headquarters, creating a live demonstration space where clients can experience modern corporate AV solutions in a real-world setting. Designed around simplicity, flexibility, and ease of use, the new space showcases the kind of bespoke workplace AV systems the company delivers for its corporate environments.

As a specialist AV integration company, Whitwam AVI designs, installs, and maintains AV systems across corporate, heritage, government, houses of worship, and other specialist environments, providing end-to-end support from initial design through to ongoing assistance. Renowned for delivering carefully planned systems in demanding spaces, the upgraded meeting room reflects Whitwam AVI’s growing focus on workspace AV, showcasing exactly what clients need from modern corporate environments: systems that support hybrid meetings, BYOD workflows and simple day-to-day operation.

At the heart of the upgraded meeting room is a simple, user-friendly AV system supporting both wireless and wired meeting workflows. The space features a Panasonic Laser Projector as the main display, with a Lightware Taurus UCX-4x2 switcher providing central source selection and signal management. A Barco ClickShare CX-30 enables wireless presentations, while the Sennheiser TeamConnect Bar M provides high-quality audio and video. Whitwam AVI also plans to install a Joan 6 Pro Gray panel and PoE wall mount outside the room, demonstrating how meeting spaces can be managed as bookable resources.

Yorkville Sound Has New Distribution Partnerships

Yorkville Sound is now the exclusive Canadian distributor for Morley, the effects pedal company which designs wah pedals, volume pedals, switchers, and innovative guitar and bass effects solutions. Morley has been trusted by musicians around the world for decades for its roadworthy construction, reliable electro-optical technology, and artist-driven designs.

Additionally, Yorkville Sound announced a new partnership with Ludwig Marketing to represent Yorkville Sound products throughout the Midwest United States. Under the agreement, Ludwig Marketing represents Yorkville Sound in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa.