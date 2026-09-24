Neumann Condenser Sound Meets the Next Generation of Wireless Performance

Neumann has introduced its new KK 104 A and KK 105 A condenser capsule heads. Designed for Sennheiser wireless systems, the new A-Series capsules combine condenser technology with an updated design, reduced handling noise, and seamless compatibility with the latest Sennheiser wireless ecosystems.

[The State of AV/IT 2026: Sennheiser]

Designed for Sennheiser Spectera, EW-D, EW-DX, and Digital 6000/9000 handheld transmitters, the KK 104 A and KK 105 A give performers and engineers access to clarity, detail, and natural vocal reproduction. “The KK 204 and KK 205 set a new standard for wireless vocal performance by bringing true condenser sound to the stage,” Stephan Mauer, director product management at Neumann, added. “With the KK 104 A and KK 105 A, we've pushed that concept even further. These new capsule heads are optimized for today's wireless workflows while preserving the unmistakable Neumann character that artists and engineers trust to deliver their best performances.”

(Image credit: Neumann | Sennheiser)

Unlike conventional dynamic capsules, both models employ true condenser technology, delivering transparency, fast transient response, and a level of vocal detail that captures every nuance of a performance. The result is a sound that feels immediate, open, and effortlessly natural, allowing vocals to rise above dense mixes while preserving every nuance of the performance. At the same time, their consistent, frequency-independent directionality offers excellent feedback resistance, rivaling the best dynamic capsules.

Both capsule heads feature pop protection, SPL capability, and gain before feedback, while designed to handle noise rejection. Their smooth, balanced frequency response allows engineers to achieve polished vocal mixes with minimal processing while preserving clarity and effortless intelligibility.

Engineered for modern stage performance, the KK 104 A and KK 105 A include a fixed low cut filter that controls proximity effect during close mic use, ensuring consistent low frequency reproduction. A hardened steel grille with an integrated pop screen protects the capsule from moisture and helps reduce plosives and sibilance under demanding live conditions.

It is important to note that while sharing the same premium condenser technology, the KK 104 A and KK 105 A offer different pickup patterns to cater to performers of every type. The KK 104 A features a cardioid polar pattern that combines excellent feedback resistance with greater freedom of movement. Its slightly more open pickup characteristic creates a natural, spacious sound that inspires expressive vocalists. The KK 105 A utilizes a supercardioid pickup pattern for maximum isolation and control. By focusing more tightly on the source and rejecting off axis sound more effectively, it delivers an intimate, highly defined vocal presentation that excels on crowded stages and in challenging monitoring environments.