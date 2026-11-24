It has come to my attention, particularly when sifting through press releases in my inbox, that audio is a dominant driver in today’s Pro AV industry. Yes, it’s a pretty obvious observation, but video often dominates the conversation because of the “wow” factor. Time to give a little love to the “A” in AV.

Why is audio so dominant these days? I have a theory on this that can be summed up in two words: audience expectation.

Jabra Evolve3 65 Flex (Image credit: Jabra)

Let’s face it, we’ve become spoiled. Audiences will forgive shaky cameras and poor shot composure, depending on the circumstances, and jump cuts are almost expected on social media. I’m not saying video isn’t important, but your colleagues will likely forgive you if you’re poorly lit or not properly framed on your weekly videoconference.

On the other hand, bad audio is the fast track to losing your audience. At home, if you can’t hear the dialogue or there are too many dropouts, you’re changing the channel. And at work, if you can’t hear the conference room participants, that meeting is getting rescheduled. Yes, slideshows are important (well, sometimes), but the conversation is what conveys the information.

Over the past few months, we’ve had a chance to put some advanced audio tools to the test. For example, Shokz introduced the updated OpenMeet 2 UC headset, which improves the fit of its predecessor while providing strong bone conduction audio with environmental awareness. EPOS has also delivered a workplace headset win with its IMPACT 1000, which features adaptive ANC. And Jabra has set a high bar for hybrid workers with the Evolve3 headset series.

Shure MV88-USBC (Image credit: Shure)

Meanwhile, content creators don’t have to rely on their limited smartphone microphone. The Shure MV88-USBC mic plugs into your phone’s USB-C port and delivers professional audio without having to stop and mic up your talent. (We’ve got another USB-C mic review coming soon, too.)

Beyond product reviews, we’ve been highlighting several church audio installations. Between speech intelligibility and musical requirements, houses of worship audio can get complicated in a hurry—especially when you factor in facilities that were not necessarily built with sound reproduction in mind.

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Asbury Church (Image credit: L-Acoustics)

Here are just a few recent highlights showcasing very different worship audio projects:

AUDIX Brings Audio Flexibility to The Woodlands First Baptist Church

Asbury Church Goes Immersive with L-Acoustics

EAW AC6 Installation Brings New Clarity and Energy to St. Jude's Church

Yes, I expect video will continue to dominate the headlines here at SCN. But we hear you, “A,” and since ‘tis the season, we thank you for allowing us to listen to the game, the service, the event, and even the meeting (well, sometimes).