Sony Opens New Creative Possibilities with XYN Spatial Capture Solution Updates

Sony's XYN spatial capture solution, which enables creators to capture real-world objects and environments and generate high-quality 3DCG (3D Computer Graphics) has been released in the United States. XYN is a suite of solutions that supports spatial content creation. The spatial capture solution consists of three applications: XYN Spatial Scan Navi, a smartphone application that assists with capturing spatial content; XYN Spatial Scan, a cloud application (available on XYN website) that generates high-quality 3DCG assets from real-world spaces; and XYN Spatial Renderer Plugin, a rendering plug-in that displays generated assets for applications such as virtual production.

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Since the initial announcement in April 2026, XYN spatial capture solution has added software updates to all three applications, to support the creation of 3DCG assets for a wider range of subjects, from props and consumer products to vehicles and larger industrial assets. This expands opportunities across VFX production, gaming, virtual production, digital twin creation, product visualization, and immersive digital experiences.

In addition, multiple subscription plans, token options, and online credit card purchasing make the solution accessible to freelance production professionals, small production teams, studios, and enterprise customers. Users can select the package that best aligns with their creative workflows, project scale, budget, and production requirements.

Each plan includes application licenses, while paid plans provide token allocations for 3DCG asset generation and the free plan offers the ability to purchase tokens individually, as needed. Additional tokens can be purchased and are planned to be supported across additional XYN applications in the future.