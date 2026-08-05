New Extron DTP3 Transmitter Delivers USB‑C Video, Data, and 100 Watt Charging

Introducing Extron's new DTP3 T 321 4K/60 USB-C DTP3 Transmitter. Designed to simplify long-distance USB-C extension, the new DTP3 T 321 sends video, audio, data, power, and bidirectional RS-232 signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a single shielded CAT 6A cable.

[SCN Top AV Consultants 2026]

The transmitter features a USB-C input, local HDMI output, and two USB device ports. It supports video resolutions up to 4K/60 with 4:4:4 color sampling, EDID Minder, and HDCP 2.3. All supported video resolutions are delivered without compression for maximum image quality and minimal latency. Supporting local USB connections with 10 Gbps data rates and providing remote power for DTP3 receivers, the new transmitter facilitates integration in demanding professional environments.

“The DTP3 T 321 makes it easier than ever to connect and power USB-C devices in professional AV environments,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “By combining long-distance signal extension, device charging, and USB connectivity, it streamlines integration while maintaining exceptional performance.”

The DTP3 T 321 enables the reliable, long-distance transmission of USB-C DisplayPort alt-mode video supporting Deep Color, 3D, and embedded HD lossless audio formats. The USB-C input supports the three functions of video/audio, USB data, and device charging over a single cable. This all-in-one connection eliminates the need for laptops to have a separate power or USB data connection and streamlines the user experience with a single cable. The DTP3 T 321 provides 60 watts of standard device charging power, and up to 100 watts with the addition of the UPI 100 power inserter.