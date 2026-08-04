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Granteq selected LEA Professional's Connect Series amplifiers to provide reliable, high-performance audio in each space.

selected LEA Professional's Connect Series amplifiers to provide reliable, high-performance audio in each space. All amplifiers in the Connect Series are professional-grade, IoT-enabled smart amplifiers suitable for installations of any size, supporting both Hi-Z (70V or 100V) and Lo-Z, selectable by channel.

Across the spaces powered by LEA Professional amplifiers, students, teachers, and staff benefit from clear audio that enhances presentations, supports interactive activities, and fosters engaging educational experiences.

How LEA Amplifiers Power Immersive Learning

(Image credit: LEA Professional | Granteq)

Located in Dubai, UAE, GEMS School of Research and Innovation combines advanced technology, collaborative learning spaces, and immersive educational experiences to create an engaging environment for students and educators alike. The school partnered with Pro AV integrator Granteq to deliver a range of solutions for the specialized learning environments across the campus, selecting LEA Professional's Connect Series amplifiers to provide reliable, high-performance audio in each space.

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Each learning space was designed to support different teaching styles and educational experiences, requiring audio systems that could seamlessly adapt to a variety of activities. The STEM Lab needed a flexible audio system capable of supporting presentations, demonstrations, and collaborative learning sessions. The Reading Lounge required clear, comfortable audio that could enhance the atmosphere without becoming distracting. Meanwhile, the Immersive Room demanded audio performance that could complement interactive visual experiences and help create more engaging, sensory-focused learning.

"The school wanted a reliable, high-performance AV system that could support a modern education environment where technology is part of everyday learning," said Girish Narayanan, managing director at Granteq. "The challenge was to make the technology powerful enough for each space while keeping it simple and dependable for daily use by teachers and staff. We chose LEA amplifiers because in an education environment, the system has to work every time."

(Image credit: LEA Professional | Granteq)

Granteq installed several Connect Series 352 amplifiers to power the audio systems in the Reading Lounge, STEM Lab, and Immersive Room. The CS352 is a 2-channel amplifier that provides 350 watts per channel. The Connect Series also includes 96kHz DSP as a standard feature and LEA Cloud, which enables remote control and monitoring of amplifiers from anywhere, at any time.

Since completion, the school's AV systems have helped support the collaborative and immersive learning experiences envisioned during the design phase. Across the spaces powered by LEA Professional amplifiers, students, teachers, and staff benefit from clear audio that enhances presentations, supports interactive activities, and fosters engaging educational experiences.

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"With more than 20 years of experience in the AV industry, we continuously evaluate technologies based on reliability, network capability, DSP features, ease of configuration, and long-term support," said Narayanan. "LEA was a strong fit for the modern, networked AV environments required at GEMS School, and we look forward to using them again in future projects."