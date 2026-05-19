Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Extron

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Joe da Silva, Vice President of Marketing at Extron

Extron builds network AV products upon industry-standard Ethernet, IP, and security protocols as well as HDMI and USB-C standards. To help customers deploy systems with confidence, we adhere to established standards and perform extensive testing that ensures compatibility with third-party equipment. We also maintain a list of validated switches and configuration guides, enabling customers to choose network equipment compatible with their existing infrastructure for fast integration and reliable performance.

Security is essential for networked AV, and Extron products are secure by design. We focus on maximizing product security and continually monitor our products for vulnerabilities, while our internal procedures and policies anticipate security issues and quickly respond to threats. We continuously refine best practices to align with evolving security standards and conduct regular performance and compliance reviews.

To help customers deploy systems with confidence, we adhere to established standards and perform extensive testing that ensures compatibility with third-party equipment. Joe da Silva, Vice President of Marketing at Extron

Many AV-over-IP solutions require dedicated, isolated networks, which can add expense and additional maintenance. Moving to converged networks presents its own challenges, like unexpected or bursty traffic, or network issues like bit errors, jitter, and out-of-order or dropped packets. Real-time AV-over-converged-IP networks require an efficient, robust codec that can conceal these network anomalies, but common error correction schemes introduce latency or require additional bandwidth not conducive to live AV over IP. Our patented PURE3 codec delivers lossless 4K60 video signals with 4:4:4 color sampling, while Intelligent Selective Streaming leverages periods of low motion to enhance performance. It also features advanced error concealment, providing high immunity to network errors.

Finally, our Network Technologies Support Group collaborates with switch vendors to validate their equipment and provides comprehensive pre-sale, design, commissioning, and post-sale support, ensuring that customers receive the expertise, validation, and guidance needed for efficient deployment and long-term system success.