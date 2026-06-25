Extron Has a New DTP3 Wallplate Transmitter You Should Know About

Extron has released its DTP3 T 322 D, a two-input wallplate transmitter that sends USB-C and HDMI video, USB data, embedded audio, power, and control up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a shielded CAT 6A cable. It can provide up to 100 watts of USB-C power delivery to charge the connected device when used with the Extron UPI 100 Power Inserter.

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The DTP3 T 322 D supports video resolutions up to 4K/60 at 4:4:4 and is compliant with HDCP 2.3. All supported video signals are transported uncompressed to ensure maximum image quality and minimal latency. Integrator-friendly features include EDID Minder, automatic input switching, remote power capability, and bidirectional RS-232 extension for AV device control.

“The DTP3 T 322 D meets the need for more USB-C solutions that support video, data, and device charging over one cable,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “Its stylish wallplate form factor complements any decor while delivering HDMI and USB-C connectivity exactly where you need it.”

The transmitter supports long-distance transmission of HDMI 2.0b signals at data rates up to 18 Gbps, including HDR, Deep Color, 3D, and embedded HD lossless audio formats. Continuous DDC communication ensures reliable EDID and HDCP exchange between source and display for optimal system performance. The two-gang decorator-style wallplate design allows HDMI and USB-C input connections to be installed in walls, tables, lecterns, credenzas, and floor boxes.