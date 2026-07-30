Extron Enhances the BYOD Experience with Easy-to-Use Solution

Details:

BT 100 AT D Bluetooth Dante Audio Interface wall panel integrates Bluetooth devices into a Dante-enabled audio system.

Bluetooth Dante Audio Interface wall panel integrates Bluetooth devices into a Dante-enabled audio system. It also supports stereo audio playback from a range of Bluetooth-enabled devices.

It can be powered through PoE, allowing a single network cable connection from a central equipment rack for bidirectional audio, control, and power.

Introducing a New Extron Wall Plate

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron introduced the new BT 100 AT D Bluetooth Dante Audio Interface for integrating Bluetooth devices into a Dante-enabled audio system. This easy-to-use wall panel allows a Bluetooth-enabled cell phone to be used as the communication device in a conferencing system. It also supports stereo audio playback from a range of Bluetooth-enabled devices.

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Flexible control for device pairing, volume, and media playback is available using the front panel buttons, RS-232, or the Dante network connection. The BT 100 AT D interfaces with any Dante‑equipped audio processor, such as an Extron DMP Plus Series AT Model, over a standard local area network. It can be powered through PoE, allowing a single network cable connection from a central equipment rack for bidirectional audio, control, and power.

"With BYOD being a popular way to connect calls into a conferencing system, the BT 100 AT D provides an easy-to-use solution for flexible meeting spaces," said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer at Extron. "By providing a bridge between the huge installed base of Bluetooth-enabled BYOD devices and the scalability of Dante, this new interface offers a convenient solution that matches the needs of today's workkplace."

With the BT 100 AT D, any Bluetooth equipped cell phone can be used for audio conferencing in the system. This can be useful when transferring from an existing cell phone call to the conference room or when it's more convenient to initiate the conference from the cell phone's contact list. The Bluetooth connection can also be used to play back program material from a cell phone or tablet on the room's speaker system.