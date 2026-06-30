Extron Is Now Streamlining Video Wall Control. Here's How

Extron has unveiled a new update to its EMS Express Mobile Software–Quantum Ultra, designed to streamline video wall control with new capabilities including live content preview and full compatibility with the latest Quantum IN4DTP3 and OUT4DTP3 cards. With EMS version 1.8 and Quantum Ultra firmware 6.03, users can now view live and static source content directly within the EMS interface, simplifying the process of designing presets and visualizing current status across complex video wall configurations.

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“The latest EMS-Quantum Ultra update reflects our commitment to delivering smarter, more intuitive tools for AV professionals,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “With features like live content preview and seamless DTP3 integration, we’re empowering users to manage even the most dynamic video wall environments with greater ease and precision.”

Other recent enhancements include expanded user account support, now accommodating up to 50 login accounts with unique usernames and passwords at three access levels: Admin, Designer, and User. This makes it easier to manage large teams by defining who can configure systems, design layouts, or simply operate the video wall. In addition, Canvas capacity has been doubled from 10 to 20, enabling users to control up to 20 video walls with different resolutions and screen arrangements from a single Quantum Ultra or Quantum Ultra II system. Administrators can assign permissions and manage source access for each Canvas, ensuring secure and efficient operation across multiple video walls.

EMS–Quantum Ultra combines the freedom of wireless control with an easy-to-use tablet application operated with familiar finger gestures. These include drag and drop, pinch, zoom, swipe, and tap. It facilitates preset selection, window size and position, and other common tasks and can work in tandem with Extron Videowall Configuration Software (VCS) and a control system.