JBL, Crown, and BSS Help Waterfront Property Reimagine Hospitality

What to know:

Bondi Icebergs has transformed its newly rebranded venue, The Bergs, with JBL Professional, Crown, and BSS solutions, creating a flexible, multi-zone AV experience for live entertainment, dining and private events.

At the core of the installation is a distributed, multi-zone audio architecture built around BSS BLU signal processors, providing centralized control and flexible routing across all zones.

JBL Control Series loudspeakers are deployed throughout the property to match the acoustic requirements of each space, with amplification provided by a combination of Crown CDi and CSA Series amplifiers.

Bondi Icebergs Reimagines Its Club and Function Spaces with a Flexible, Future Ready AV Upgrade

(Image credit: JBL Professional)

Australia’s Bondi Icebergs has completed a major multi‑stage renovation of its club and function spaces, relaunching them under a new identity: The Bergs. Designed to support a broader mix of hospitality, events, and live entertainment, the revitalized venue pairs upgraded interiors with a highly flexible audiovisual system—delivered through close collaboration between Showtime Production Services and MadisonAV, and rooted in JBL Professional, Crown, and BSS solutions by HARMAN Professional.

The Bergs was conceived as a venue capable of rapid changeovers and parallel programming, often hosting several events with entirely different technical requirements year‑round. The upgrade introduces new bars, expanded dining areas, upgraded amenities, and dedicated function rooms, all supported by an AV infrastructure designed to adapt as programming demands evolve.

“On a typical Friday or Saturday, we’re turning over spaces every couple of hours while running multiple functions,” said Cassie O’Brien, general manager of Bondi Icebergs. “One area might be general trade with sport and background music, another a private function with images streamed to screens, and elsewhere a live band performing. The upgrade allows us to create very different experiences within one venue.”

(Image credit: JBL Professional)

Showtime Production Services led system integration, working closely with MadisonAV from early specification through to final commissioning. The brief prioritized future‑proofing, operational simplicity and long‑term reliability. “The AV system needed to be flexible, intuitive for staff, and designed so the venue can expand or adapt without major rework," explained Scott Masters, Director at Showtime Production Services. "MadisonAV played a key role in helping us align the right technology to that goal.”

At the core of the installation is a distributed, multi-zone audio architecture built around BSS BLU signal processors, providing centralized control and flexible routing across all zones. This allows staff to isolate or combine spaces as needed, supporting frequent changeovers and parallel programming throughout the venue.

JBL Control Series loudspeakers are deployed throughout the property to match the acoustic requirements of each space. Reception and dining areas feature JBL Control 424 in-ceiling loudspeakers for consistent, low-profile coverage, while JBL Control 25AV surface-mount loudspeakers provide balanced audio across general zones. In higher-energy areas, JBL Control 29AV loudspeakers deliver increased output, supported by a JBL ABS6112B subwoofer used in DJ and live performance settings to reinforce low-frequency response.

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Amplification is provided by a combination of Crown CDi and CSA Series amplifiers, ensuring reliable power delivery and scalable performance across the multi-zone system. Local audio inputs are routed through the BSS BLU-100 signal processor, allowing simple connections for background music, DJ setups or live sources without adding operational complexity.

(Image credit: JBL Professional)

“Modern hospitality venues need systems that deliver consistent sound quality across multiple zones while remaining easy to operate and robust enough for constant use,” said Nick Screen, VP and GM of HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. “The JBL, Crown, and BSS ecosystem used at Bondi Icebergs supports that balance, allowing venues to shift seamlessly between use cases without compromising the guest experience.”