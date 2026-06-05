The Insider: Ross Video's Roadmap for InfoComm 2026

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company’s roadmap for products and solutions to be showcased at InfoComm.

Thought Leader: Scott Bowditch shares insights into Ross Video’s roadmap for products and solutions to be showcased at InfoComm.

InfoComm is a valuable opportunity to connect with the integrators, consultants, and enterprise leaders shaping the future of corporate AV. Ross helps these teams build reliable, scalable production environments that make high-quality communication easier to deliver.

InfoComm is a valuable opportunity to connect with the integrators, consultants, and enterprise leaders shaping the future of corporate AV. Scott Bowditch, Vice President, Sales – Canada and Corporate & Institutional Markets, Ross Video

Sports and entertainment venues need to deliver bigger, more immersive experiences for fans. Ross unified workflows give production teams best-in-class control and flexibility to manage complex live environments and create moments that bring audiences closer to the action. The AVIXA Studio Powered by Ross shows where corporate AV is heading. We’re excited to work with AVIXA to demonstrate practical, broadcast-quality workflows for modern corporate communications.