The Insider: Ross Video's Roadmap for InfoComm 2026
Scott Bowditch shares insights into Ross Video’s roadmap for products and solutions to be showcased at InfoComm.
AVT Question: Please share insights into your company’s roadmap for products and solutions to be showcased at InfoComm.
Thought Leader: Scott Bowditch shares insights into Ross Video’s roadmap for products and solutions to be showcased at InfoComm.
InfoComm is a valuable opportunity to connect with the integrators, consultants, and enterprise leaders shaping the future of corporate AV. Ross helps these teams build reliable, scalable production environments that make high-quality communication easier to deliver.
Sports and entertainment venues need to deliver bigger, more immersive experiences for fans. Ross unified workflows give production teams best-in-class control and flexibility to manage complex live environments and create moments that bring audiences closer to the action. The AVIXA Studio Powered by Ross shows where corporate AV is heading. We’re excited to work with AVIXA to demonstrate practical, broadcast-quality workflows for modern corporate communications.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.