InfoComm 2026 Impulses: Aurora Multimedia Brings Dante over Wi-Fi to Las Vegas

It is InfoComm 2026 month. In just a few short weeks, the Pro AV world will converge onto the Las Vegas Convention Center from June 13-19 for the world's most vital Pro AV show. We continue our preview of the show with InfoComm Impulses, taking you behind the scenes, allowing several exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and provide an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

[Products, Sessions, Insights: InfoComm 2026 on AV Network]

Today, Paul Harris, CEO of Aurora, talks Dante over Wi-Fi and the education of AVoIP.

(Image credit: Aurora Multimedia)

SCN: What is your company’s story at InfoComm this year?

PH: Dante/AES67 over Wi-Fi, which is an industry first, along with over 10 new products including the new beamforming V-Array technology and AI-based control system code/interface creation tool.

SCN: Why is InfoComm such an important show for you and your company?

PH: It is where we get to show our latest innovations and hear feedback to further improve or create products.

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SCN: What do you expect the buzz to be on the InfoComm 2026 show floor?

PH: Dante over Wi-Fi will be the buzz as no company has successfully achieved that with a microphone/speaker system. Aurora's battery power SmartSpeak will show how effectively this can be done.

SCN: How do you help your AVoIP streaming customers with preventing cybersecurity issues?

PH: Education is the most important. We provide classes on best practices to prevent the unfortunate situations. In many cases it all starts with a properly set up network switch to limit the access to where it matters.