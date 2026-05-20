Introducing Planar's Latest LED Video Walls

Planar has launched its Mantis Series, a new line of indoor LED video walls purpose-built for rental and staging environments where speed, reliability, and ease of use are critical. Designed for tool-less, one-handed setup and teardown, Planar Mantis Series enables crews of all experience levels to quickly deploy and redeploy LED video walls.

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Designed for live event and on-camera professionals with a product design architected from direct customer input, the new solution is built to align with real-world rental and production workflows. Engineered to reduce installation time and simplify deployment, the newest addition to Planar’s LED portfolio strengthens support for an array of rental and staging applications while helping rental providers maximize utilization and return on investment.

“Planar Mantis Series reinforces our reputation for delivering industry-leading LED display solutions that maximize visual impact, while facilitating hassle-free installation, teardown and maintenance,” said Sidney Rittenberg, chief executive officer at Planar. “This line of high-performance LED video walls was developed with a wide range of rental and staging venues and professionals in mind, incorporating customer feedback to introduce a solution that can be installed or dismantled without tools and with minimal training or LED experience.”

A dedicated support team in the United States contributed decades of deep, real-world rental and staging experience to the design of Planar Mantis Series,. With models in 1.5, 1.9, and 2.6mm pixel pitches, the series supports a range of viewing distances and production requirements, with specifications including up to 1,500 nits of brightness, refresh rates up to 7,680Hz, a 4,000:1 contrast ratio and scan rates down to 1:8. The series also features a lightweight magnesium alloy design with rigidity, helping minimize flexing or warping to maintain image alignment and consistent visual performance during operation. This makes Planar Mantis Series ideal for concerts, broadcast, and virtual production, where dependable camera-ready image quality is essential.

Balancing reduced weight with structural rigidity, Planar Mantis Series’ lightweight magnesium alloy chassis also enables rapid, single-handed installation and dismantling. The lightweight design supports easier handling and more efficient installation across venues. Planar Mantis Series offers 500x500 cabinets as well as a 500x1000 cabinet size in the 2.6mm pixel pitch. In addition to supporting quick assembly and teardown, the series is designed to simplify service and repair. Quarter-turn locks and quick-lock mechanisms allow modules and electronics to be quickly replaced in the field, while cabinets can be attached or adjusted without tools.