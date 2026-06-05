AV/IT Team Class of 2026: University of Oxford

AV/IT TEAM:

Walid Benkhaled, AV manager at the Bodleian Libraries, University of Oxford

(Image credit: Ampetronic | Listen Technologies)

(Image credit: Ampetronic | Listen Technologies)

GOALS: The University of Oxford, one of the world’s most prestigious academic institutions, has adopted a campus-wide standard for assistive listening using Auri, the inclusive audio solution powered by Ampetronic | Listen Technologies and built on Auracast Broadcast audio. Delivered by Aura and supported by Ampetronic | Listen Technologies, the solution began as a pilot in Blackwell Hall and has now become the benchmark for inclusive audio across the University’s estate.

CHALLENGES: Oxford’s AV infrastructure had grown organically over time, resulting in inconsistent interfaces and accessibility gaps across departments. Blackwell Hall, a high-profile public space within the Bodleian Library, lacked any modern assistive listening provision. The hall’s marble floors and Grade I listed stonework ruled out traditional hearing loop systems, and visiting AV teams struggled to integrate with the existing Dante network. With no room for cabling and a strict installation deadline before the academic term, the University needed a solution that was wireless, scalable, and non-invasive.

EQUIPMENT SNAPSHOT Ampetronic | Listen Technologies: Auracast broadcast assistive listening system, Auri; Auri TX2N broadcast transmitter; Auri D16 docking station with sixteen Auri receivers

FINAL INSTALL/USER BENEFITS: Aura deployed the University of Oxford’s first Auracast broadcast assistive listening system, Auri, powered by Ampetronic | Listen Technologies, in Blackwell Hall. The Auri TX2N broadcast transmitter was patched directly into the Dante network using legacy cabling, avoiding any disruption to the historic building. The system now broadcasts high-quality audio throughout the atrium without the need for device pairing. An Auri D16 docking station with sixteen Auri receivers (neck loops, headphones, and ear speakers) is available at reception for visitors without Auracast-enabled devices. External AV teams can connect via a single Dante patch point, and staff use a reprogrammed wireless touch panel for intuitive source control.

Regular reviews with Procurement and Estates track receiver usage, user feedback, and network performance.

“What began as a pilot in Blackwell Hall has become our benchmark for inclusive audio across the University,” Walid Benkhaled, AV manager at the Bodleian Libraries, University of Oxford, said. “The Auracast deployment is genuinely pioneering and now forms our official standard for this type of accessibility solution.”

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The Auri deployment has eliminated the coverage gaps associated with legacy hearing loop systems. Visiting AV teams now integrate seamlessly, and the solution has become the official standard for inclusive audio across the University of Oxford. The project demonstrates how modern assistive listening can be delivered in heritage environments without compromise.