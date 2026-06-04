Shure Enhances Microflex Advance (MXA) with New AI-Enabled MXA925 and Expanded MXA901 Capabilities

Shure has introduced the MXA925 Ceiling Array Microphone, the latest flagship of its Microflex Advance (MXA) portfolio, designed to deliver the highest quality audio performance in even the most challenging acoustic spaces. Alongside the launch, Shure announced a firmware update to the MXA901 Ceiling Array Microphone, expanding its premium audio capture, flexibility and control from small to large meeting rooms.

[Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Shure]

Built-in AI-enabled DSP Delivers Industry-Leading Audio Quality for Modern Meeting Spaces

(Image credit: Shure)

The new MXA925 Ceiling Array Microphone introduces a completely new processing platform that gets smarter over time. It features AI-enabled IntelliMix DSP onboard for consistent, innovative audio capture and intelligibility in all types of acoustic environments. For end users, this means voices come through clearly even in tough rooms that have always been hard to hear. For IT and AV teams, it means less tunning, fewer support tickets and escalations, and more consistent performance across spaces, along with cleaner audio that feed the AI tools powering everyday meetings.

AI Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC), along with AI Denoiser and AI Deverb, enables the MXA925 to overcome real-world meeting room challenges, including loudspeakers too close to the microphone, reverberation caused by windows and other surfaces, moving talkers, or distracting background noises like keyboards or pen clicks.

These AI-trained features work out of the box for easy deployment and faster standardization across meeting spaces. Ongoing firmware updates will continue to improve performance and protect customers’ investment as Shure evolves and enhances the MXA925 AI-enabled algorithms.

“We approach innovation as a process of continuous refinement,” said Evan Groom, global product manager at Shure. “MXA925 builds on what customers already trust about Microflex Advance, while introducing new AI-enabled processing capabilities that help even the most acoustically difficult meeting rooms perform better.”

The MXA925 also integrates smoothly into IT workflows, offering enhanced security with dual RJ45 network connectivity for confident and protected communications. Remote device management, real-time monitoring, and firmware updates are provided via ShureCloud, Microsoft Teams and Zoom Certification ensures the MXA925 delivers the nuanced audio capture required for collaboration spaces that rely daily on AI tools like Copilot or AI Companion.

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(Image credit: Shure)

Shure is also extending the capabilities of the MXA901 Ceiling Array Microphone with firmware update v6.9, giving customers more flexibility and control with the same sleek industrial design. New features include improved support for voice lift applications via discrete outputs in Steerable Coverage mode, enhanced camera tracking via the Optimize Tracking feature, additional Automixer and Speech Gating Threshold controls, and a fully flexible single Automatic Coverage zone to ensure natural speech in more demanding room applications.

With these updates delivered via firmware, the MXA901 is now able to support even more use cases in the workplace, and existing installations can now support more room designs without adding and upgrading hardware.