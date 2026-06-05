Alfatron Electronics Unveils New Video Switcher and Mixer

Alfatron Electronics released its new ALF-VS31-UH Video Switcher and Mixer, a compact and user-friendly tool for managing multi-source video environments. Designed for live streaming, teaching, or conducting hybrid meetings, the new ALF-VS31-UH delivers seamless video transitions and professional-grade mixing—all in one slim, plug-and-play device.

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“The ALF-VS31-UH supports a variety of video configurations that make setup quick and easy for system integrators with a rich feature set designed to accommodate most any setup required," said Tiaan Hoogstad, marketing director at Alfatron Electronics. "The system offers remote support and it is firmware upgradeable for a long product life. For live streaming, it provides real-time source mixing, making it an outstanding choice for corporate meetings and multi-camera classroom environments.”

For managing a variety of video input and output signals, the ALF-VS31-UH makes the process quick and easy. The system includes three video inputs— USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and HDMI—making it an excellent choice able to accommodate a variety of video sources. Equally notable, the system provides dual video outputs: HDMI 2.0 for the local display plus USB-C for use with PCs, making the ALF-VS31-UH well suited for use in Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and OBS (Open Broadcast Software) applications. The system readily provides seamless switching and live mixing, with support for single view, Picture-By-Picture (PBP), as well as Picture-In-Picture (PIP).

For managing audio, the ALF-VS31-UH incorporates an integrated audio mixer with web control. Users can readily mute video and audio for quick control in both video conferencing and live broadcast environments.

For both user control and system access, the new ALF-VS31-UH excels. The system utilizes a web-based GUI (Graphical User Interface) for intuitive operation, along with RS-232 serial communication for exchanging data with a computer. Further, LAN (Local Area Network) Control with PoE (Power over Ethernet) is supported for easy installation. Additionally, the ALF-VS31-UH requires no drivers at setup and is housed in a compact 0.7-inch (18mm) enclosure.