How ADAMA Transitions Seamlessly from Relaxed Daytime Dining to Late-Night Entertainment

Panama City, Panama's ADAMA is a high-end hospitality destination designed to transition seamlessly from relaxed daytime dining to private events, large social gatherings, and late-night entertainment while maintaining a warm, carefully curated atmosphere throughout. To support that vision, technology integration firm Next Level Tech designed and deployed a fully integrated automation, audio and networking ecosystem built around the Control4 platform from ADI . The installation combines Control4 automation and audio distribution with Episode loudspeakers, Araknis networking infrastructure and Binary cabling to support flexible hospitality operations across the venue’s multiple dining and entertainment spaces.

(Image credit: ADI)

“The goal of this entire project was to create a restaurant where guests always experience the same atmosphere and quality, regardless of the time of day or the type of event taking place,” said Elias Mugrabi, CEO and owner of Next Level Tech. “Whether somebody visits for lunch, a private dinner or a late-night event, the lighting, music and overall ambience should always feel intentional, comfortable and consistent.”

ADAMA includes private dining rooms, a large main salon, and an outdoor terrace. Using the Control4 platform, staff can quickly adjust lighting scenes, audio levels and operational settings to accommodate changing room configurations, private events and different operating modes throughout the day.

Integrated control also simplifies day-to-day restaurant operations. A centrally located Control4 touch screen positioned within the restaurant’s management area allows staff to oversee music, lighting, climate control and scheduling throughout the venue, while additional wall-mounted keypads provide localized control within private dining spaces.

“The feedback from the restaurant team was that the technology removed one major operational distraction,” said Herbert Bansbach, business developer manager at ADI. “With the press of a button, the lighting, music and different scenes transition exactly as intended for different service periods, allowing staff to focus on delivering great food, service and atmosphere rather than manually managing the environment.”

(Image credit: ADI)

One of the project’s most significant technical challenges was the restaurant’s six-meter-high open industrial ceiling, which exposes air conditioning infrastructure, suspended lighting and pendant loudspeakers throughout the space. To address this, Next Level Tech developed a distributed audio design suited to the venue’s open ceiling architecture, maintaining balanced sound coverage across changing table layouts and multiple event configurations while preserving a clean, visually consistent ceiling aesthetic throughout the venue.

"The challenge was creating an environment that always felt cohesive, even as the space changed throughout the day,” Mugrabi explained. “The lighting and speaker positions remain fixed while the room configurations can change completely, so maintaining a consistent atmosphere and balanced audio experience across every area became critical to the design.”

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Audio throughout the restaurant is delivered through Episode loudspeakers, with a Control4 audio matrix system managing different music sources and volume levels across multiple spaces. The venue also includes a dedicated DJ station integrated directly into the Control4 platform, enabling live music performances to be routed through selected spaces while maintaining centralized control of the environment.

Underpinning the installation is an ADI Araknis Networks deployment designed to provide the stable connectivity required for centralized automation, distributed audio and reliable day-to-day operation across the venue.

“Projects like this demonstrate how integrated automation, networking and AV technologies can support much more than entertainment alone,” added Bansbach. “Through ADI’s ecosystem of interoperable brands and solutions, integrators can create hospitality environments that deliver flexibility, operational efficiency and a more consistent guest experience while remaining simple for staff to manage day-to-day.”