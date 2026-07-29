On Cloud AV/IT: AtlasIED

AVT Question: Please share insights and trends on AV/IT in the cloud, including the benefits and cautions.

Thought Leader: Tom Lureman, Director of Engineering and Product Management at AtlasIED

End users across a wide range of industries are increasingly adopting cloud solutions, motivated by the benefits of improved business continuity and preventive maintenance. This shift enables companies to provide ongoing, immediate support rather than unique, one-time fixes that integration partners can charge a premium for. Instead of waiting for unpredictable issues to arise and dispatching technicians, cloud solutions enable end users to proactively manage systems remotely. This approach helps prevent downtime and ensures that systems are operating efficiently.

Remote software and firmware updates play a vital role in proactive AV management. Tom Lureman, Director of Engineering and Product Management at AtlasIED

Remote software and firmware updates play a vital role in proactive AV management. They ensure that systems remain secure, compatible, and up to date, reducing the need for on-site maintenance and enabling faster deployment of new features and fixes.

From deployment to maintenance, the cloud delivers unparalleled value compared to traditional systems. As end users look to upgrade their AV systems, solutions like Atmosphere Cloud will become the norm. This platform facilitates monitoring, updating, and modifying hardware settings, greatly enhancing operational efficiency. AtlasIED is dedicated to leading this transformation by providing tools that are not only powerful but also user-friendly and supportive of the evolving AV landscape.