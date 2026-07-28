On Cloud AV/IT: Nureva
Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva, shares insights and trends on AV/IT in the cloud, including the benefits and cautions.
AVT Question: Please share insights and trends on AV/IT in the cloud, including the benefits and cautions.
Thought Leader: Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva
The debate over whether on-prem systems or the cloud are better has been running for years. The advantages of the cloud—scalability, flexibility, and the ability to deploy and manage systems remotely—are well understood. For many organizations, these advantages enable faster innovation and lower the burden on internal IT teams.
And yet, hesitation around cloud-based solutions remains.
Concerns about security, cost predictability, data sovereignty, and simple loss of control often hold organizations back. These are not irrational fears, especially for those with regulatory requirements or long-lived infrastructure investments. But avoiding the cloud altogether can also come with risks: missed efficiencies, slower response to change, access to fewer leading-edge apps, and growing technical debt.
Rather than treating the decision as all-or-nothing, a more productive mindset is to explore how cloud solutions could work in practice.
One approach is to start with a small pilot project. Pick something low risk and noncritical, and use it to understand how deployment, management, security, and costs actually play out. A pilot project can turn assumptions into evidence.
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It’s also worth involving people early. Survey staff who will use or support the system to understand their reactions and concerns. Talk with peers in other organizations about how the cloud is working for them. Ask what went well, what surprised them, and what they would do differently. Benefit from their experiences.
Vendors can play a role, too. Ask suppliers of cloud-based applications for trials and detailed explanations of how their solutions address security, reliability, and long-term cost concerns.
The key is to get started—to do something. Getting started, even in a small way, creates insight that no amount of debate can replace.
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.