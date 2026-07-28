Nominations Open for Best in Market Pro AV 2026

If your company launched a product or introduced new upgrades to an existing product in the last 12 months designed to improve the Pro AV landscape, the Best in Market Awards are an excellent way to gain recognition for your efforts.

The BiMs celebrate innovation, performance, and excellence in Pro AV. Presented by Future’s leading AV brands—AV Technology, Sound & Video Contractor, and Systems Contractor News— the BiMs are an opportunity for companies to start autumn in style by earning a Pro AV Best in Market accolade for 2026.

Deadline for entries is September 4, 2026. You can enter your product/solution into multiple categories (brands), but each nomination requires a separate entry fee. Click here to enter or for more information.

Winners will be promoted on your selected brand's website, publication, and newsletter as an official Best in Market award winner. Plus, all winners will receive a fully-licensed winner's badge for domestic and international promotion. All entrants—whether selected as a winner or not—will receive a nominee badge to promote their entry (provided at the point of submission).

Need more info? Click here for details and to start your entry process.