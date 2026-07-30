What to know:

Fellowship Bible Church's program of worship services, youth activities, and community events has recently been enhanced with the installation of a Martin Audio TORUS sound system in its multipurpose gymnasium.

A Martin Audio TORUS constant curvature line array system was selected, taking advantage of its ability to direct sound towards the audience while minimizing energy directed onto the walls and ceiling.

The result? Fellowship Bible Church now has a gymnasium that functions as a true multipurpose space.

Fellowship Bible Church Turns to Martin Audio to Enhance Multipurpose Space

(Image credit: Martin Audio)

Fellowship Bible Church (FBC), located in Sewell, NJ, serves hundreds of families with a program of worship services, youth activities, and community events. A Martin Audio TORUS sound system was recently installed in its multi-purpose gymnasium., enhancing the experience throughout the venue.

[Now Available: The Integration Guide to House of Worship]

The gymnasium is one of the church’s most flexible spaces, regularly hosting church gatherings, youth group events, community wellness programs, and live worship. However, its existing sound system was no longer able to meet the demands of the room, prompting Fellowship Bible Church to turn to local AV integrator Starlite to design and install a modern replacement capable of delivering significantly improved clarity and coverage.

“Large, open gymnasium spaces are known for poor acoustics,” said Starlite’s Nick Minieri. “Hard surfaces, exposed structure and high ceilings create reflections that make speech hard to understand and music difficult to control.”

To achieve the consistent coverage required, Starlite specified a Martin Audio TORUS constant curvature line array system, taking advantage of its ability to direct sound towards the audience while minimizing energy directed onto the walls and ceiling, where unwanted reflections occur.

Acoustic treatment also formed an important part of the installation. Impact-resistant absorption panels were installed along the walls, while additional acoustic hardware was used to minimize reflections from the exposed steel roof structure. “We wanted something that would be relatively lightweight and easy to hang, and we wanted it to be passive so we didn’t need to install new electrical boxes,” Minieri added.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The final system comprises two flown hangs, each array featuring two TORUS T1230 and one TORUS T1215 elements, supplemented by a Martin Audio SX218 dual-18in subwoofer. Four Martin Audio CDD15 loudspeakers provide delay coverage while also allowing the space to be configured into multiple audio zones. Power is provided by Martin Audio iKON iK41 amplifiers.

The SX218 subwoofer delivers the low-frequency extension required for contemporary worship services and live music performances. “This space is being used as a worship space with a live worship band, so the sub was a must-have to support the bass and kick drum,” Minieri noted.

The completed installation has transformed the gymnasium into a highly capable multi-purpose venue, providing consistent, intelligible audio across a wide variety of applications.

“Fellowship Bible Church now has a gymnasium that functions as a true multi-purpose space,” concluded Minieri. “Speech is clear, music translates well, and events can shift throughout the week without technical limitations getting in the way.”