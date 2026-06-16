BSS Expands Soundweb OMNI Platform With App-Defined Touch Panels at InfoComm 2026

Harman Professional Solutions announced that it will debut BSS Soundweb OMNI Touch Panels at InfoComm 2026 (Booth #C8124). The new touch panels extend the BSS Soundweb OMNI platform further into the user interface layer, delivering adaptable, app‑defined interaction as part of a unified, performance‑first AV system.

OMNI Touch Panels are introduced as an expansion of the BSS Soundweb OMNI ecosystem. The new OMNI Touch Panels add a flexible, app-driven user interface layer to the existing audio processing, control, networked video, and networked USB distribution capabilities of the OMNI platform.

Designed for enterprise environments, BSS OMNI Touch Panels are professional-grade, app-defined interfaces that adapt to different roles across installations to deliver a feature set tailored to the exact needs of each space. Each panel assumes a defined role through the selection of an App Persona, with pre-installed options supporting AVX Control, Web Kiosk applications, room scheduling, and more. The Any-App persona extends this further by enabling user-installed applications, allowing a single panel type to support a wide range of use cases without dedicated hardware.

A range of form factors supports deployment across diverse environments, from conference rooms and collaboration spaces to hospitality, education, and government installations. BSS OMNI Touch Panels offer extensive mounting flexibility, with included hardware for wall, glass and VESA mounting, optional tabletop accessories, and slimline models optimized for in‑wall installation using standard single‑gang electrical boxes. This flexibility allows the panels to be consistently deployed across environments while adapting to the physical constraints of each space.

To support advanced interaction workflows, OMNI Touch Panels incorporate integrated speakers, microphones, and a front‑facing HD camera, enabling effective use of a wide range of voice, telephone, and video conferencing applications.

Any‑color side LEDs provide dynamic visual feedback and customization, supporting more than one million programmable colors for various applications, like room status indication, branding, or ambient design. Additional capabilities, including NFC, proximity sensors, and ambient light sensors, enable deeper integration with system logic and the surrounding environment.

[Watch: Exclusive Video Interview with Harman Professional Solutions on Expansion of the BSS Soundweb OMNI Portfolio, and the Future of AMX]

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All OMNI Touch Panels are configured, managed, and updated through AVX Suite, with an integrated setup wizard simplifying deployment and AVX Manager enabling centralized monitoring, configuration, and updates across large installations. Enterprise‑grade security technologies ensure the panels meet the requirements of IT‑managed networks and standards‑based infrastructures.

By combining professional‑grade hardware with innovative, intuitive, and infinitely flexible software, BSS Soundweb OMNI Touch Panels deliver a unified and adaptable control platform that scales across environments while maintaining a consistent user experience.