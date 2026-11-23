AVT Question: Please share insights and trends on audio developments for enterprise, higher ed, live events, and similar markets.

Thought Leader: Elena Sylvester, Product Marketing Manager for Commercial Installation Solutions at Yamaha

The biggest change happening in enterprise audio isn’t simply better sound; it’s the shift from systems designed for one room or purpose to audio environments that can adapt to different people, spaces, and applications.

A corporate space today might host a small hybrid meeting in the morning, a company-wide town hall in the afternoon, and a presentation later that day. But users expect the same thing every time: walk in, connect, speak naturally, and be heard clearly without having to think about the technology.

Audio is increasingly becoming part of the IT infrastructure: networked, software-driven, remotely manageable, and easier to scale across many spaces. Elena Sylvester, Product Marketing Manager for Commercial Installation Solutions at Yamaha

For AV/IT teams, that means audio is increasingly becoming part of the IT infrastructure: networked, software-driven, remotely manageable, and easier to scale across many spaces.

AI and automation will accelerate this shift, but their real value isn’t adding more features; it’s removing complexity and making systems easier to configure, helping them adapt to changing conditions, and identifying problems before users notice them.

Ultimately, sophisticated audio should feel simple. The technology should fade into the background for users while giving AV/IT teams more visibility and control behind the scenes. That balance—better experiences with less complexity—is where enterprise audio is headed.