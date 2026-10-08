LEDX Group Looking to Push Boundaries of LED Technology

LEDX Group is making a push to expand its market presence. Led by CEO Nick Fazio, and headquartered in the United States, the company designs, manufactures, and markets dvLED display products and custom LED-based solutions for clients globally.

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Fazio said the company's mission is to "empower brands, integrators, and visionaries with cutting-edge LED display solutions that captivate audiences and perform flawlessly in mission-critical environments. Our goal for LEDX is to be an integrated partner offering LED display products, custom design, procurement, installation support, and ongoing services for integrators across various markets and applications."

The LEDX executive team has known each other more than 15 years, crossing paths on both the integration and manufacturing sides of the industry. They started a subsidiary for China-based LED supplier Unilumin in 2017, the first time they had worked together under the same company. While the company was successful, Fazio said customers kept asking for higher-end products and customized solutions. That market need is what led to the creation of LEDX.

LEDX Helix Series (Image credit: LEDX)

According to Fazio, the company has spent years perfecting products for critical viewing applications, such as its Narrow Pixel Pitch (NPP) displays, but is now expanding its product offerings to include multiple versions of outdoor products for commercial spaces and sports facilities. For example, LEDX recently launched its Helix 250 and Helix 500 Series, both of which are available in a range of pixel pitches.

Immersive experiences are also in play for LEDX. Fazio said there's a "special bond" when LED display technology, display size and shape, and content work in harmony to create a truly immersive experience.

"For LEDX, when we talk about immersive displays, we apply that same experience of being immersed into a physical space where the LED display captivates and potentially surrounds the viewer," he added. "The next form of immersive display would be LED caves. These caves typically consist of at least three sides—but often includes an LED floor, LED ceiling, or even a sixth side with access to enter the cave environment. This has become hugely popular in research facilities, universities, sales centers, XR/VR studios, and government applications."

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Of course, there is a lot of competition in the LED space. Fazio said LEDX stands out because of its team and approach to partnerships. "We spend the time to ensure our partners understand exactly what they are getting and why," he explained. "We understand all the responsibilities and pain points of an integrator. This makes us uniquely qualified and highly compatible with our partners."

LEDX is more focused on channel and partnership development rather than specific verticals, Fazio added, so the company essentially goes where its partners go. That said, it has specific expertise in commercial spaces, sports facilities, and customized indoor/outdoor solutions. "The sports market represents the largest dollar, event-driven spike for LEDX," he added. "Although competition is heavy, our focus has been on mid-market venues, renovations, and integrator-sold packages via a strong relationship-based approach rather than trying to unseat incumbents in the market."

Fazio also said the company was built for integrators. "Integrators benefit from LEDX because we are a U.S.-based, end-to-end LED partner—not just another panel supplier," he explained. "We provide engineering support, flexible product options, and smart logistics so our partners do not have to worry. Because we sit deep in the supply chain, we capture component cost advantages and operational efficiencies—and those savings are passed through to our partners."