Panasonic introduced uts AU-SHX1, the first compact cinema camera in LUMIX history. The camera brings together cinematic image quality, mirrorless mobility, and broadcast flexibility to support teams working across film, television, live events, corporate video, and creator content.

[Volunteer-Friendly AV]

Today’s AV production teams across broadcast, live events, and corporate environments require cameras that meet the technical and operational demands of their productions. Similarly, film and television crews, along with creators producing cinema-style content for social media and podcasts, have specific requirements for image quality, camera functionality, and ease of operation. Regardless of the production environment, teams need reliable camera solutions that help them create compelling content and effectively engage their audiences.

The AU-SHX1 adopts a 6K full-frame partially stacked CMOS image sensor to rapidly process high-quality, high-bitrate video data, while reducing latency for broadcast and live video. Its optical low-pass filter minimizes moiré and false color for accurate color reproduction across diverse shooting environments.

Combining autofocus for moving subjects, image stabilization for handheld shooting, and a compact box-style design, the AU-SHX1 gives production teams the flexibility to capture cinema-style content and integrate the camera into existing production workflows. The camera’s compact box-style design makes rigging for horizontal and vertical shooting easy, perfect for cinema productions and multi-camera setups.

For professional broadcast and live event productions, the AU-SHX1 records 4K 120p without time limits within the guaranteed operating temperature range, allowing operators to record for extended shoots without overheating. Additionally, a firmware update in 2027 will add direct remote control of focus to streamline operator workflows. Systems that previously required multiple devices can be built more simply and flexibly, enabling the AU-SHX1 to serve as a cinema-quality PTZ camera.