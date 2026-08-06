Digital Signage on the Go: Introducing NanoBanner

What to know about NanoBanner:

72-inch diagonal portrait LED display has been engineered as a plug-and-play digital signage solution.

Roll out: NanoBanner is mobile, designed to deliver digital content to applications that have traditionally relied on static pull-up banners.

NanoBanner supports a range of deployment scenarios with up to five displays can be positioned side by side.

Nanolumens Unveils NanoBanner for Mobile Digital Signage Deployments

(Image credit: Nanolumens)

Introducing NanoBanner from Nanolumens. This 72-inch diagonal portrait LED display has been engineered as a plug-and-play digital signage solution. Intended for retail stores, corporate lobbies, trade shows, exhibitions, and other high-traffic environments, NanoBanner combines a familiar portrait form factor with integrated mobility, wireless content management and durable construction.

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"Organizations are looking for signage that is easier to update, more engaging for their audience and adaptable across multiple environments," said Kurt DeYoung, chief revenue officer for Nanolumens. "NanoBanner provides the familiar footprint of a traditional pull-up banner while offering users the flexibility to display motion graphics and update messaging remotely, while being able to reposition the display as needs change. NanoBanner allows organizations to extend digital signage into spaces where installing a permanent display may not be practical."

NanoBanner is a mobile LED display designed to deliver digital content to applications that have traditionally relied on static pull-up banners. Featuring a built-in rolling base, NanoBanner plugs into a standard electrical outlet and supports content delivery through Wi-Fi, local area network, and USB, allowing organizations to update messaging without replacing printed materials. NanoBanner's slim 1.5-inch profile enables placement in entrances, corridors and other space-constrained environments where traditional banner stands are commonly used.

Designed for public-facing environments, NanoBanner features standard Glue-On-Board (GOB) protection to improve durability in high-traffic locations. Available in 1.5mm and 1.9mm pixel pitch options, NanoBanner delivers up to 800 nits of brightness for clear visibility across a range of indoor lighting conditions. The NanoBanner's front-service access further simplifies maintenance while reducing service requirements.

Beyond standalone digital signage, NanoBanner supports a range of deployment scenarios. Up to five displays can be positioned side by side to create a seamless mobile LED canvas measuring up to 138 inches diagonally for presentations, event backdrops and larger visual displays. The removable trim helps create a continuous image across multiple units while maintaining the flexibility to separate and relocate displays as needed. In addition to the included rolling base, NanoBanner also supports wall-mounted and suspended installations using separately available mounting solutions.

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NanoBanner also supports centralized content management, allowing organizations to remotely schedule content, monitor display status and manage multiple units across different locations. NanoBanner enables both real-time synchronized playback and offline playback, making it suitable for retail promotions, wayfinding, corporate communications and temporary event installations.