How the PPDS UltraSlim Philips Signage 7000 Series 'Redefines Digital Display

PPDS has launched its thinnest and lightest 4K UHD digital signage line to date with the Philips Signage 7000 Series. Built for versatility and flexibility, the Philips Signage 7000 Series comes in 43, 50, 55, and 65-inch models to support a diverse range of verticals and environments with retail, corporate, public venues, hospitality, and food and beverage among target markets.

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Designed with a depth of just 30mm for the 65-inch model and 28.5mm on all others, it is 60% less deep than its closest Philips Signage counterpart, the Philips Signage 4050Q, lso helping with ADA compliance. The 43, 50, and 55-inch models are 10% lighter than their 4050Q size equivalents, and the 65-inch model weighs 20% less than its 4050Q comparison. All Philips Signage 7000 Series models bring 500 nits brightness inside an elegant 11.5mm even bezel design.

Internally, much like other Android SoC models from PPDS, the Philips Signage 7000 Series comes with the out-of-the-box features and functionalities that have become standard of Philips Professional Displays, allowing each display to be tailored to meet the unique requirements of every customer.

Running on a professional Android 16 SoC and with a TOPS 3.0 Neural Processing Unit ready for AI applications, the Philips Signage 7000 Series brings complete reliability and peace of mind to installations, with trusted connectivity and security built in. All while enabling customers to select and install their preferred native Android apps and software directly onto the display. Unlocking its full power and intelligence still further, the Philips Signage 7000 Series joins PPDS’ portfolio of displays that are compatible with the Philips Wave remote display management platform, putting users in complete control.

Ideal for presentation settings, such as in meeting rooms, corporate boardrooms, and classrooms, the Philips Signage 7000 Series also comes with integrated Philips SmartBrowser app, which leverages HTML5 to enable managers to set URLs to play as a media source. Wireless screen sharing is available with optional Philips ScreenShare, while the Philips Signage 7000 Series also provides a full suite of connections, including HDMI, USB-C, RS232, LAN, USB, W-iFi, and Bluetooth, to meet user preferences and promote the reuse of existing cables and equipment.

“We have bided our time and communicated carefully with customers to ensure we have shaped the Philips Signage 7000 Series around true market needs," Bart Wouters, international product manager at PPDS, commented. "We are thrilled with the results and, more importantly, so are our partners and customers, whose insight has played an integral role in its design and development.”