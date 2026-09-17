The State of AV/IT 2026: QSC
Sanjay Kulkarni, Vice President of Product at QSC, shares insights on the ongoing transition to networked AV and the role the cloud and AI play.
AVT Question: Please share insights on the ongoing transition to networked AV and the role the cloud and AI play.
Thought Leader: Sanjay Kulkarni, Vice President of Product at QSC
The convergence of AV and IT is now an operational reality for most organisations. Networked AV architectures offer clear benefits in scalability, manageability and data-driven decision-making, but adoption is rarely as simple as replacing existing systems.
The biggest barriers are often organisational, financial and operational considerations, rather than technical capabilities. Existing AV investments often remain functional and valuable, making upgrades difficult to justify. Security, governance and interoperability have become priorities. As AV systems connect to enterprise networks, they must meet the same standards as any other IT asset.
The most successful transitions are incremental rather than disruptive. Organizations want to modernise at their own pace, extending the life of existing infrastructure while moving toward interoperable, software-centric environments. This shift is driving interest in full-stack AV platforms that bring together devices, software and cloud-based management within a single ecosystem.”
Cloud technologies are accelerating this shift by providing centralised visibility, management and analytics across geographically dispersed spaces. Instead of managing rooms and devices as isolated systems, enterprises can gain a holistic view of performance, utilisation and user experience across their technology estate.
Beyond automating routine administrative tasks, AI technologies can help organizations harness real-time data to improve visibility, generate actionable insights, and support more informed decision-making across connected environments.
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At Q-SYS, we’re seeing organisations prioritise flexible, software-centric architectures that help them extend existing investments while creating a path to cloud-enabled management, data-driven insight and evolving intelligent technologies. The same thinking sits behind the high-performance workplace discussion, as AV environments increasingly need to be adaptable, connected and easier to manage over time. Ultimately, the future of AV/IT will be shaped by secure, intelligent ecosystems that can evolve with changing workplace needs.
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.