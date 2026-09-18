Auracast Helps Multi-Generational Faith Community Hear Every Word

Overview:

Christ Presbyterian Church (CPC) replaced an aging, interference-prone FM system with the Auri TX2N-D transmitter using Auracast broadcast audio.

Instead of borrowing unfamiliar, dedicated receiver packs, congregants can stream audio directly to their personal Auracast-compatible devices (hearing aids, earbuds, or headphones).

Creative production specialist Trevor Tinsley envisions Auracast replacing legacy FM setups church-wide and becoming the default standard across public spaces, churches, and theaters as consumer device adoption grows.

(Image credit: Ampetronic | Listen Technology)

Christ Presbyterian Church (CPC) is a multi-generational faith community that is united by a commitment to accessibility that has recently extended into the realm of audio technology and assistive listening with the help of Ampetronic | Listen Technologies Auracast broadcast audio.

CPC’s sanctuary presents unique audio challenges. It is a highly reverberant space that naturally makes clear speech harder to discern. This is especially problematic for congregants who already face hearing difficulties, of which the CPC has more than the average venue, according to Trevor Tinsley, the church’s creative production and media specialist.

Before deploying a new solution, CPC relied on a short-range FM transmission system with dedicated receiver packs. While it served its purpose, the system was often burdened by interference and poor audio quality, making it frustrating or even unusable for some congregants. The need to request and use unfamiliar devices further discouraged participation among people who could benefit most.

Tinsley became aware of Auracast broadcast audio after reading about Starkey hearing aids capable of receiving Auracast transmissions. CPC selected the Auri TX2N-D transmitter, which immediately impressed Tinsley during installation and early trials.

One key benefit was the transmitter’s customizable range. While powering the device via USB introduced an audio buzz caused by ground loop interference, switching to PoE completely resolved the issue. Tinsley also noted the system’s incredibly low latency, which allowed him to fine-tune delay settings to perfectly synchronize the Auracast stream with the room’s natural acoustics.

While the system is still new, tested only by CPC staff, the potential benefits are clear. The low latency, clear signal, and future-forward compatibility make Auracast broadcast audio a standout alternative to FM systems. Most significantly, the system empowers congregants to use their own audio devices (earbuds, headphones, hearing aids, etc.), eliminating the discomfort and stigma of asking for special equipment.

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(Image credit: Ampetronic | Listen Technology)

Tinsley hopes that by making the technology seamless and user friendly, more people will feel comfortable using assistive listening features. “For years I’ve wanted to replace our FM system with something better,” Tinsley said. “Auracast broadcast audio lets users link their own hearing aids or earbuds and gives them the comfort of keeping their own devices.”

To others considering the shift, Tinsley said, “With a high-quality transmitter, this is an incredible system. I hope it becomes the standard for all churches, venues, and movie theaters. Once Auracast broadcast audio is widely adopted and users know how to connect, everyone will have a better listening experience than ever before.”