AV Technology Announces "Best of Show" Winners at IBC 2026

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By ( AVTechnology )
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Check out the products that won "Best of Show" awards at IBC 2026 (International Broadcasting Convention).

IBC 2026 Best of Show Winners
(Image credit: Future)

Check out the products that won "Best of Show" awards from AV Technology at IBC 2026 (International Broadcasting Convention).

  • AOTO | RM1.5S Series
  • Bitfocus | Buttons v1.8
  • Broadteam | UNIVR
  • Clear-Com | FreeSpeak Cell
  • DPA Microphones | 6388 CORE+ Directional Headset Microphone
  • Grabyo | Grabyo Live
  • Ikan International | LBX20-POE
  • Ikan International | LCX8-POE
  • Megapixel | HELIOS LED processing platform
  • NOA Archive | NOA PICO BOX Video
  • Shenzhen Hollyland Technology | Solidcom H1

Honorees are recognized for innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance. Also participating are our sister brands: Installation, IT Pro, Sound & Video Contractor, Radio World, TVBEurope, and TV Tech.

AV Technology Staff
AV Technology Staff
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The staff of AV Technology serves the community of decision-makers comprising AV/IT technology managers and directors, instructional technologists, and anyone making or influencing AV/IT technology decisions within their respective facilities and institutions.