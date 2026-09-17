AV Technology Announces "Best of Show" Winners at IBC 2026
Check out the products that won "Best of Show" awards at IBC 2026 (International Broadcasting Convention).
Check out the products that won "Best of Show" awards from AV Technology at IBC 2026 (International Broadcasting Convention).
- AOTO | RM1.5S Series
- Bitfocus | Buttons v1.8
- Broadteam | UNIVR
- Clear-Com | FreeSpeak Cell
- DPA Microphones | 6388 CORE+ Directional Headset Microphone
- Grabyo | Grabyo Live
- Ikan International | LBX20-POE
- Ikan International | LCX8-POE
- Megapixel | HELIOS LED processing platform
- NOA Archive | NOA PICO BOX Video
- Shenzhen Hollyland Technology | Solidcom H1
Honorees are recognized for innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance. Also participating are our sister brands: Installation, IT Pro, Sound & Video Contractor, Radio World, TVBEurope, and TV Tech.
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