AV Technology Announces "Best of Show" Winners at IBC 2026

Check out the products that won "Best of Show" awards from AV Technology at IBC 2026 (International Broadcasting Convention).

AOTO | RM1.5S Series

Bitfocus | Buttons v1.8

Broadteam | UNIVR

Clear-Com | FreeSpeak Cell

DPA Microphones | 6388 CORE+ Directional Headset Microphone

Grabyo | Grabyo Live

Ikan International | LBX20-POE

Ikan International | LCX8-POE

Megapixel | HELIOS LED processing platform

NOA Archive | NOA PICO BOX Video

Shenzhen Hollyland Technology | Solidcom H1

Honorees are recognized for innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance. Also participating are our sister brands: Installation, IT Pro, Sound & Video Contractor, Radio World, TVBEurope, and TV Tech.