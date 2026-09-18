AI in Brodcast AV: swXtch.io Unveils an AI-Based Broadcast Engineer for Live Media

Meet swXtch.io's AI-based broadcast engineer, better known as abbe. The agentic platform was designed to remove the infrastructure and networking complexity behind live media workflows.

[A Turning Point for AI]

“The AI models are becoming incredibly capable but putting them into a live production still requires expertise across networking, cloud infrastructure, and AI software,” said Brent Yates, CEO of swXtch.io. “abbe is designed to remove that complexity. You describe what you want to accomplish, and abbe stands up everything needed to make it work. And because workflows are not locked to one model, you can easily optimize it as the technology changes. abbe simplifies AI for live media.”

abbe removes the requirement for operators to configure networks, cloud infrastructure, compute resources, and AI software in media routing and interface workflows. abbe takes a conversational description of the desired outcome and deploys the necessary infrastructure, networking, and software required to make the workflow run and does so in the most economical way while meeting performance requirements.﻿

abbe is a cloud-agnostic orchestration layer, able to deploy live media and AI workflows across any provider including Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Workloads are located based on user requirements including optimizations for cost and latency, without forcing the operator to design a different solution for each cloud environment.

For live media networking, abbe provides SRT management and control, enabling operators to ingest, monitor and distribute streams globally without manually configuring the underlying infrastructure. abbe is designed to automate decisions around where and how live media moves, helping operators maintain reliable, high-quality feeds while reducing the manual intervention traditionally required to respond to changing network conditions.

For AI workflows abbe will demonstrate a live audio processing workflows using NVIDIA models and other select partners. An operator can describe the desired outcome and abbe stands up the cloud infrastructure, networking, security, and software required for the audio processing use case.