This Is the Way: Share Some Popcorn with Grogu before Latest Star Wars Movie Opens

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to open on May 22, 2026. While the highly anticipated Star Wars film, the first since Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, is already making a buzz, so were Grogu and 'Mando' in Times Square.

The New York City tourist hub has long been one step ahead, technologically speaking. Whether it was the latest from Apple and F1, or an alien invasion from Daktronics, the many passersby are seemingly always immersed in some billboard or hologram taking over the buildings above.

This time, it is Grogu, a more well-known as 'Baby Yoda,' and he (are we certain Grogu is a he?) is ready for his big screen debut. The little green guy found his way into a popcorn machine and is enjoying his surroundings, as are visitors to Times Square... including the Mandalorian himself.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Grogu Billboard | In Theaters May 22 - YouTube Watch On

It appears to be located at 1535 Broadway, between 45th and 46th Streets on the Marriot Marquis' exterior screens. That's quite the OOH strategy from our friends at Disney, but per usual, the technology behind remains a mystery. After all, that's the magic of the mouse. As we find out more, we'll be sure to share it, but until then, may the force be with you... always.

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