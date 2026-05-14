This Is the Way: Share Some Popcorn with Grogu before Latest Star Wars Movie Opens
'Baby Yoda' enjoys a movie theater treat in a 3D billboard in Times Square.
The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to open on May 22, 2026. While the highly anticipated Star Wars film, the first since Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, is already making a buzz, so were Grogu and 'Mando' in Times Square.
The New York City tourist hub has long been one step ahead, technologically speaking. Whether it was the latest from Apple and F1, or an alien invasion from Daktronics, the many passersby are seemingly always immersed in some billboard or hologram taking over the buildings above.
This time, it is Grogu, a more well-known as 'Baby Yoda,' and he (are we certain Grogu is a he?) is ready for his big screen debut. The little green guy found his way into a popcorn machine and is enjoying his surroundings, as are visitors to Times Square... including the Mandalorian himself.
It appears to be located at 1535 Broadway, between 45th and 46th Streets on the Marriot Marquis' exterior screens. That's quite the OOH strategy from our friends at Disney, but per usual, the technology behind remains a mystery. After all, that's the magic of the mouse. As we find out more, we'll be sure to share it, but until then, may the force be with you... always.
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Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.