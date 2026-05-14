Visionary Expands 5 Series Lineup for AV over IP Deployments

Visionary has made available its E5000, a compact AV over IP encoder and the latest addition to the company’s 5 Series. Purpose-built for projects that prioritize streamlined functionality and value, the E5000 delivers Visionary’s trusted performance and reliability in an economical, space-saving form factor.

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Designed for AV over IP installations that require essential encoding capabilities without the overhead of advanced features, the E5000 features a simplified I/O configuration that includes a single HDMI input, one PoE Ethernet port, and RS232 control. By delivering the core performance capabilities of Visionary’s E5100 encoder, including native AES67 audio support, the E5000 offers an ideal balance of functionality, scalability, and cost efficiency.

“The E5000 was developed to give our partners a more value-engineered option within the 5 Series ecosystem without compromising the performance standards Visionary is known for,” said Scott Freshman, chief operating officer for Visionary. “For large-scale AV over IP projects that need dependable, high-quality encoding with essential connectivity, the E5000 delivers exactly the right feature set at the right price point.”

The E5000 is especially well-suited for education, corporate, government, hospitality, digital signage and large venue deployments, where scalable AV distribution and audio interoperability are critical, but more advanced encoder I/O options are unnecessary.

Built on Visionary’s cinema-quality , ultra-low-latency, sub-frame-visual-lossless 4K UHD over IP platform, the E5000 empowers integrators and enterprise AV teams to deploy high-performance video distribution across modern IP networks while optimizing project budgets. Like all Visionary 5 Series endpoints, the E5000 is designed to eliminate the constraints of traditional matrix switching systems, replacing fixed infrastructure with the flexibility, scalability, and long-term advantages of standards-based IP networking.