Cindy & Cynthia Ask The Questions: Ross Video On Creating High-Quality Broadcast AV

AV Technology’s Cindy Davis and Sound & Video Contractor’s Cynthia Wisehart asked their respective audiences to share some questions about the real value of creating high-quality broadcast AV in non-traditional broadcast environments. During a candid discussion, they put the challenge to Ross Video’s Matt Morgan and Joe Davenport.

Why would or should you bother creating high-quality broadcast AV for corporate studios, control rooms, live event production, brand experience centers, and visualization spaces such as corporate lobbies—all managed through shared control rooms and studio infrastructure? Ross Video answers your questions.

Check out the video interview below!

Below are a few of the questions AV Technology’s end-user and Sound & Video Contractor’s integrator audiences requested we ask.

We tackled the big question head-on, and it challenged the title of the discussion. It applies to end-users and integrators.

From an end user: When people hear “you need high-quality,” all they hear is you want me to spend a lot more money on expensive gear, and frankly, in some cases, that’s true.

What do you mean by “high-quality”? Are you talking about the best-quality microphones and cameras, because many have already made the investment in conference room AV?

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From an integrator: Our customers are getting a lot of competing input about what translates to ROI. For example, they're hearing that integration with enterprise AI should be a top priority. Or security. How can the integrator frame the case for broadcast-quality as the priority, and to whom should they frame it?

From an end user: Can you provide examples of how corporations can transition from relying on ad hoc, outsourced setups to save money on creating an in-house production studio?

From an integrator: We’ve heard you talk about "broadcast resiliency." How does ensuring system uptime, a longer shelf life, and robust support translate into tangible financial and strategic benefits for the organization? What types of organizational goals gain the most from these types of systems?

From an end user: What are the applications where broadcast standards really matter?

From an integrator: Can you give us an inside scoop on what we can expect from Ross at InfoComm?

The conversation between Davis, Wisehart, Morgan, and Davenport ventured beyond these questions. Check out the video here.

DO YOU HAVE A QUESTION YOU'D LIKE ANSWERED DURING A CINDY & CYNTHIA ASK THE QUESTIONS?

If you're an AV/IT end-user and have a question you'd like answered, please send it to Cindy at cindy.davis@futurenet.com

If you're a ProAV integrator and have a question you'd like answered, please send it to Cynthia at cynthia.wisehart@futurenet.com

Let's keep the conversation going.