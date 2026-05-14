Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Crestron

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Joel Mulpeter, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron

Interoperability is absolutely top of mind for us at Crestron. We ensure we’re working with best-in-class protocols, brands, security practices, and everything else to help people succeed in deploying Crestron. Our AV-over-IP and audio-over-IP products include Dante and AES67 network protocols, for example. Additionally, we’ll soon be shipping DM NVX 380 Series platform devices with H.264 encoding, enabling the distribution of compressed video over Wide Area Networks (WANs) and across segments of an AV network with bandwidth constraints.

Ultimately, it’s the customer’s choice: Whether they specify our solutions or need something manufactured by a third party, we are constantly striving to ensure that all those hardware and software solutions work and play well with one another. Joel Mulpeter, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron

I don’t often bring interoperability into discussions about security, but it applies here: Our products always need to work with the network—not against it. When we get deployed in a facility, the network exists, and we're part of that ecosystem, so we ensure that we’re good citizens on that network. We don't get to decide how that network is configured; that’s specified by the customer for their specific needs. To serve those end customers properly, we need to make sure we support the right security protocols, the right tools, and everything else that’s important to those solutions that are living on the network.

And, of course, we can help our customers create Crestron ecosystems in which every device is designed for interoperability within that system. Ultimately, it’s the customer’s choice: Whether they specify our solutions or need something manufactured by a third party, we are constantly striving to ensure that all those hardware and software solutions work and play well with one another.