dBTechnologies Introduces OPERA NONA 210 and 212

dBTechnologies has introduced its OPERA NONA Series, a new artist-focused addition to its expanding OPERA family. Available in dual-10-inch and dual-12-inch models, OPERA NONA combines dual woofers with a coaxial mid-high section to create a quasi-three-way acoustic design. A two-channel onboard preamp and flexible cabinet geometry allow NONA to work as a main loudspeaker, floor monitor, or mounted system.

[A New Aspect for Pro AV]

Flexibility is the core of the NONA. Each cabinet has two balanced combo XLR/TRS inputs with independent level controls. Channel 1 accepts mic or line signals; Channel 2 accepts line signals or a high-impedance instrument source. A balanced XLR output can carry either a direct Channel 1 link or the complete onboard mix, allowing a performer to connect a microphone and instrument directly, set the levels at the cabinet and feed a second loudspeaker without adding a mixer to a simple system. The performer can then use the same cabinet as a floor monitor when the application changes.

The acoustic section pairs two low-frequency drivers, one with a brand new true coaxial HF section design, creating a quasi-three-way configuration. The system crosses over at 1,900 Hz and produces a 90-degree by 60-degree coverage pattern. This more controlled dispersion supports portable systems working in tighter rooms, on compact stages or in applications where energy must be kept off nearby walls and other performance areas.

The Class-D amplifier supplies 1,000 W RMS and 2,000 W peak through an auto-range power supply. Its two-amplifier layout delivers 500 W RMS to each section. The dual-10-inch configuration provides 39% more LF radiating surface than a single 12-inch woofer, while the dual-12-inch configuration provides 28% more than a single 15-inch woofer, adding greater low-frequency presence while retaining the same operating concept. This gives NONA the output and low-frequency capacity needed for live event sound applications— in a compact portable format.

OPERA NONA 210 implements two 10-inch woofers with 2.5-inch voice coils and reaches a maximum SPL of 131.5dB. Its frequency response extends from 55 Hz to 20 kHz at -10 dB and from 60 Hz to 20 kHz at -6dB. The cabinet weighs 42.3 lb. Its more compact footprint suits vocals, instruments, smaller event systems and monitor duty.

OPERA NONA 212 utilizes two 12-inch woofers with 2.5-inch voice coils, reaches 132.5 dB maximum SPL and extends from 48 Hz to 20 kHz at -10dB and from 52 Hz to 20 kHz at -6dB. It weighs 49.6 lb. The added low-frequency extension is intended for full-range playback, DJ systems, larger rooms and main-speaker use.