Audio-Technica Introduces BP880R Contact Transducer

Summary:

Waterproof contact transducer designed to capture impact and surface vibrations, including when submerged in water or ice, installed in flooring, or buried underground.

Ideal for sports broadcasting, film and video production, Foley, field recording, theater and other professional audio application.

Corrosion-resistant DZR brass body and waterproof cable designed for demanding environments, including deployment in water, ice, and earth.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Audio-Technica has introduced the BP880R Contact Transducer, a specialized microphone with waterproof performance consistent with IPX7 standards, designed to capture impact and surface vibrations that can add an entirely new dimension to sports broadcasts, film productions, field recording, theater and other professional audio applications. The BP880R addresses an increasingly important part of modern production: Capturing the sounds that help audiences not only see the action but experience its physical impact.

[Friday Night Lights, Camera, Action!]

Unlike conventional microphones designed primarily to capture airborne sound, the BP880R uses a high-sensitivity piezoelectric sensor to detect vibrations traveling through surfaces and structures and convert them into audio. This makes it possible to capture the distinctive sounds generated by a skate blade cutting across ice, a skier moving across a course, the impact and movement of a swimmer in a pool, the sharp metallic sound of a hockey puck making contact with the goal, or an athlete interacting with equipment and surfaces in the field of play.

Because the BP880R has very little sensitivity to airborne sound waves, it can isolate these impact and vibration sounds while minimizing surrounding ambient noise. The result gives broadcast and production teams an additional audio element that can be incorporated into a mix to create a more detailed and immersive experience for the listener.

Additionally, filmmakers and sound designers can use it to capture unique Foley and location effects, while theater and live production professionals can install the transducer in stages, flooring, scenery, and other structures to capture sonic details that may be difficult to obtain using conventional microphones.

Designed to withstand freezing and high-impact applications, the phantom-powered BP880R combines its high-sensitivity piezoelectric sensor with an internal preamplifier, allowing it to deliver clear signals over long cable runs. Its fixed 20 m (65.6-foot) waterproof cable terminates in a conventional XLR-M output connector and provides a low-impedance output allowing the benefits of using balanced audio cable.

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The BP880R is housed in a low-profile, dezincification-resistant (DZR) brass body with a protective coating designed to resist corrosion from chlorinated water. Its rugged construction and waterproof cable allow the transducer to be deployed in challenging locations where conventional microphones may not be practical. It can be submerged in water or ice, buried underground, installed in flooring, or attached to foul poles and other structures or objects within the field of play.

Flexible mounting options make it easier for production teams to adapt the BP880R to the requirements of each application. Four through-holes allow the transducer to be secured using screws and nuts or zip ties, while a 1/4-inch threaded hole provides an additional option for mounting with a single screw.