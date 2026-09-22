BREAKING: Christopher Mounts Named Global CEO of FORTÉ

What to know:

Current CFO Christopher Mounts will become FORTÉ global CEO on Oct. 1.

Current CEO, Jeff Stoebner will step into the role of executive chairman.

Mounts will be replaced by Matt Winger, FORTÉ’s current EVP of finance.

(Image credit: FORTÉ)

FORTÉ is once again making major Pro AV headlines. The company has named Christopher Mounts global chief executive officer effective October 1, 2026. Mounts succeeds Jeff Stoebner, who has served as CEO since 2009 and will continue as executive chairman for FORTÉ.

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Mounts, who currently serves as chief financial officer, joined FORTÉ in 2015 as controller and was named CFO in 2019. During his tenure, he has helped strengthen the company’s financial foundation, operational discipline, and systems infrastructure while supporting FORTÉ through significant growth and transformation. As global CEO, Mounts will turn his focus to advancing FORTÉ’s company culture, integrating newly acquired businesses into a unified global organization, and strengthening the systems and capabilities that support continued growth and customer success.

“Chris has been a trusted leader and strategic partner throughout one of the most transformative periods in our company’s 52-year history,” said Stoebner. “He understands our business, our culture and the responsibility we have to our employees and customers. His financial discipline, operational perspective and steady leadership make him the right person to guide FORTÉ into its next chapter. I look forward to supporting him and the business in my role as executive chairman.”

Stoebner joined FORTÉ full time in 1993 and has led the company through a period of dramatic expansion in both the United States and internationally. He was also instrumental in strategically rebranding the company from AVI Systems to FORTÉ. Under his leadership, FORTÉ now serves customers in 22 countries and more than 70 markets worldwide.

Matt Winger (Image credit: FORTE)

Matt Winger, FORTÉ’s current EVP of finance, will become global CFO. Winger, who brings nearly 18 years of expertise, is set to help ensure continuity in FORTÉ’s financial strategy and operating discipline as the company continues to scale globally. His appointment reinforces the company’s commitment to strong financial stewardship, enterprise alignment and continued development of the infrastructure needed to serve customers across a growing global footprint.

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“FORTÉ has built a remarkable legacy by staying focused on people, customers and the belief that the right technology can create better outcomes,” said Mounts. “I’m honored to step into this role at such an important time in our company’s history. My priority is to build on our existing foundation by helping FORTÉ teams around the world operate as one company while continuing to invest in the tools, talent and infrastructure our employees need to deliver greater value for customers.”