How UW Became 'One of the Most Advanced Collegiate Broadcast Production Environments'

Overview:

Sundodger Studios is a new next-generation broadcast, production, and content facility at University of Washington.

At its center are four SMPTE ST 2110-based control rooms capable of supporting simultaneous live productions, along with a 1,000-square-foot video and photography studio and a 2,300-square-foot multipurpose event space.

The IP-based architecture was designed to provide Washington Athletics with the flexibility to share resources across the facility, support multiple independent productions and adapt as broadcast workflows continue to evolve.

(Image credit: Anthony James Partners)

The University of Washington recently stepped into its future of Broadcast AV with the help of Anthony James Partners. AJP designed and developed Sundodger Studios, a new innovative broadcast, production, and content facility that expands Washington Athletics’ live production capabilities following the University’s move to the Big Ten Conference.

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The purpose-built facility provides a permanent production home for an operation responsible for approximately 100 live broadcasts and 120 live videoboard shows annually. Sundodger Studios features four next-generation control rooms, a 1,000-square-foot video and photography studio, a 2,300-square-foot multipurpose event space, and dedicated technical, equipment, storage, meeting and office areas.

AJP’s involvement began in early 2024 with a feasibility study evaluating potential locations, infrastructure requirements, system concepts and preliminary budgets for the new production center. Following site selection, AJP continued through the full design and procurement of the broadcast technology systems and provided technical coordination throughout implementation. CTI served as the broadcast systems integrator responsible for installation and integration of the production systems.

“This was an opportunity to build the production environment around where collegiate broadcasting is going, rather than simply where it is today,” said Mike Martin, chief technology officer at Anthony James Partners. “Washington needed the ability to support multiple independent productions, share resources across the facility and adapt as production workflows continue to evolve. The infrastructure was designed around that long-term flexibility.”

(Image credit: Anthony James Partners)

At the center of Sundodger Studios are four SMPTE ST 2110-based control rooms capable of supporting simultaneous live productions, including two rooms with fully equipped audio control rooms. The production environment incorporates six Evertz DreamCatcher replay positions, two playback and two logging positions, two Grass Valley K-Frame SXP production switchers, and 10 Grass Valley cameras with high-frame-rate and wireless capabilities.

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The facility’s 1,000-square-foot video and photography studio extends Washington’s capabilities beyond live event production, providing a flexible environment for original programming, interviews, photography, and other content. Seven maneuverable LED columns can operate independently or combine to create a 10-foot by 27-foot display, complemented by a Pro Cyc Cyclorama wall for video and photography.

An adjacent 2,300-square-foot multipurpose event space provides additional flexibility for live programming, meetings, educational activities, partner experiences, and other events, supported by a 6.6-foot by 11.5-foot LED display.

Advanced IP-Based Broadcast Infastructure

(Image credit: Anthony James Partners)

Sundodger Studios is a fully IP-based production environment built around SMPTE ST 2110, allowing video, audio, and data resources to be shared across the facility while providing the flexibility to support multiple independent productions.

The technical infrastructure incorporates Evertz NATX distribution with Magnum-OS orchestration, centralized replay and playback resources, Grass Valley production systems and professional broadcast communications, monitoring, audio and storage infrastructure.

AJP evaluated both traditional baseband and ST 2110 architectures during design, considering not only initial capital costs but also the infrastructure, operating, and future upgrade requirements associated with each approach. AJP’s analysis projected approximately $2.6 million in savings over 10 years with the ST 2110 architecture compared with the alternative system approach.

Building the Next Generation of Sports Production

(Image credit: Anthony James Partners)

Sundodger Studios was designed not only to support Washington Athletics’ expanding production operation, but also to create opportunities for students and the broader University community.

Beginning this academic year, Washington’s new Live Sports Television Production class will provide students with for-credit, hands-on experience inside the same professional production environment used to produce Big Ten Network events and other live programming.

The facility is also designed to support external productions, industry collaborations, corporate events and other partnerships, expanding its potential role beyond Washington Athletics and creating new opportunities between the University and Seattle’s sports, technology and media communities.