How d&b audiotechnik Transformed a Historic Venue into Napa Music Hall

Details:

The d&b audiotechnik installation by CAVS at Napa Music Hall spans two floors.

The upstairs Ballroom utilizes CL-Series CCL8 and CCL12compact cardioid line arrays with d&b's ArrayProcessing technology to ensure even coverage, complemented by KSL-GSUB subwoofers strategically buried beneath the stage.

The Club utilizes an assortment of models from the xS series including 12S, 10S and 8S point source loudspeakers, complemented by a cardioid subwoofer array comprised of three Bi6-SUBs. The entire system is driven efficiently by a combination of 40D, 25D, and 5D amplifiers.

(Image credit: Napa Music Hall)

The newly launched Napa Music Hall, housed in the 19th-century Napa Valley Opera House, was designed to be Northern California's luxury entertainment destination. Spearheaded by wine and hospitality entrepreneur John Anthony Truchard and Commercial Audio Video Solutions (CAVS), the venue utilizes a d&b audiotechnik audio system, featuring CL-Series compact cardioid line arrays, KSL-GSUB subwoofers, and U-Series point source loudspeakers to deliver unparalleled auditory experiences for touring artists and audiences alike.

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Truchard, founder and CEO of John Anthony Wine & Spirits, is no stranger to blending wine, hospitality, and music. After spending a decade as a presenting sponsor for the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, Truchard saw a unique opportunity for his hometown.



"Our goal with Napa Music Hall is putting Napa on the map for music another 362 days a year," explained Truchard. "We want to be an unmissable stop for artists that are touring through this route, making Napa Music Hall the perfect intimate add-on for their VIPs, most loyal listeners, and fans."

(Image credit: Napa Music Hall)

Napa Music Hall features two distinct performance spaces: the 650-capacity standing-room Ballroom upstairs, and the intimate 160-seat Club downstairs. When renovating the spaces to accommodate diverse entertainment options ranging from acoustic sets and comedy to high-energy rock and EDM, the venue's 15-year-old legacy sound system needed a dramatic upgrade. Truchard prioritized a highly rider-friendly system that would attract premium talent. After extensive modeling and listening tests, he chose d&b audiotechnik. "It operates exactly as advertised," Truchard notes. "d&b presented a solution, and then they delivered perfectly on that."



Don Lynch of CAVS specified the d&b audiotechnik CCL-Series for the main Ballroom because they offer true broadband directivity, combined with low-frequency cardioid performance, keeping the stage quiet while focusing all the energy out into the house. Low-frequency support proved just as impressive, with KSL-GSUB subwoofers placed out of sight under the stage. Jamie Trant, production lead at Napa Music Hall, especially appreciated the cardioid nature of the subwoofers, noting that the PA can be on at full volume, and you can still have a normal conversation on stage, allowing musicians to easily hear each other.

(Image credit: Napa Music Hall)

When Napa Music Hall successfully opened its doors this past May with acts like LCD Soundsystem and Bush, the results spoke for themselves. "Between the quality of the venue, our professional staff, and our choice of d&b audiotechnik, there's not a musician in the world who’s not going to be delighted to play here," Truchard concluded. "It sounds great, and more importantly, the bands themselves tell us it sounds great."