The State of AV/IT 2026: Crestron

AVT Question: Please share insights on the ongoing transition to networked AV and the role the cloud and AI play.

Thought Leader: Joel Mulpeter, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron

Security, existing infrastructure, and major AV equipment that hasn’t reached the end of its lifecycle are all important factors when it comes to making technology decisions to support spaces for today and the future. Security will always be a paramount consideration at the start of any project or technology decision—both now and in the long term—as these technologies extend beyond deployment decisions. Lifecycle then comes into play, as you’ll need support for those products for the entire intended life of the space. This could be anywhere from, say, three years to much longer, but often covers a term of five to eight years beyond deployment. Make-or-break considerations include ensuring one has the right certifications and security patches, and specifying solutions known for their longevity.

AI is helping people better understand their estates and security concerns as we apply these tools across facilities with many spaces. Joel Mulpeter, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron

AI is helping people better understand their estates and security concerns as we apply these tools across facilities with many spaces. But, AI in the meeting space is also driving these decisions as people look for the latest and greatest meeting room experiences. Specifiers need to ensure people get the most out of their spaces, just as they would at their desktop.