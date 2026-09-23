The State of AV/IT 2026: Crestron
Joel Mulpeter, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron, shares insights on the ongoing transition to networked AV and the role the cloud and AI play.
AVT Question: Please share insights on the ongoing transition to networked AV and the role the cloud and AI play.
Thought Leader: Joel Mulpeter, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron
Security, existing infrastructure, and major AV equipment that hasn’t reached the end of its lifecycle are all important factors when it comes to making technology decisions to support spaces for today and the future. Security will always be a paramount consideration at the start of any project or technology decision—both now and in the long term—as these technologies extend beyond deployment decisions. Lifecycle then comes into play, as you’ll need support for those products for the entire intended life of the space. This could be anywhere from, say, three years to much longer, but often covers a term of five to eight years beyond deployment. Make-or-break considerations include ensuring one has the right certifications and security patches, and specifying solutions known for their longevity.
AI is helping people better understand their estates and security concerns as we apply these tools across facilities with many spaces. But, AI in the meeting space is also driving these decisions as people look for the latest and greatest meeting room experiences. Specifiers need to ensure people get the most out of their spaces, just as they would at their desktop.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.