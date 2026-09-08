A New Standard in Large‑Format Low‑Frequency Performance from EAW

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) launched the NT119S and NT219S subwoofers. There two new active subwoofers were engineered to deliver enhanced low-frequency output, extension and deployment flexibility for modern production environments.

Designed as ideal low-frequency partners to the NT206L and NT208L line arrays, the new Newport Series subs bring next-generation power, displacement, and control to both flown and ground-stacked configurations.

[Cruising with Pro AV on My Summer Vacation]

The NT119S is powered by 4000W of onboard amplification and a newly developed 19-inch high-excursion driver, it delivers 25% more displacement than traditional 18-inch designs. The result is a 136dB Max SPL and low-frequency extension down to 25 Hz—performance typically associated with 21-inch systems, but in a more agile, array-ready footprint.

The NT219S features dual 19-inch high‑excursion drivers and 8000W of onboard power to deliver 142dB Max SPL with extension to 25 Hz. Engineered for maximum VLF energy and headroom, the NT219S provides the acoustic weight required to anchor high‑stakes touring, festival and arena‑level productions.

EAW Releases v1.1 of Online Array Assistant Platform

Representing a significant update to EAW’s Online Array Assistant, OAA v1.1 enhances system design accuracy and usability. V1.1 now supports throw distances of up to 300 feet and incorporates the NT206L high frequency boost button. V1.1 also reports total array weight and bottom of array height. A subwoofer array guide is included to aid in the fast and reliable setup of common subwoofer arrays such as cardioid and end-fire. Together, these enhancements give users more powerful and precise prediction tools for streamlined Newport deployment workflows.