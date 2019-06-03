Yamaha to Highlight New Products, Host Seminars at InfoComm 2019

Yamaha is making connectivity a central theme at InfoComm 2019. Under the banner of “Make Connections,” Yamaha is highlighting several new products and enhancements to their commercial, installation, and live performance audio product lines. These include the latest versions of ProVisionaire software, mixing consoles, amplifiers, and speaker calculator software, plus additions to the NEXO loudspeaker lineup.

Yamaha will also host two sessions as part of the AVIXA seminar program at InfoComm 2019 and conduct a variety of product demonstrations in Booth 6461 and Demo Room W224D.

The “Make Connections” theme at InfoComm 2019 is an extension of the overall Yamaha brand promise launched this past January. It is the company’s pledge to continue making innovative products that inspire new and greater forms of creative expression. At the same time, it drives commercial audio professionals to forge deeper connections with their customers.

[Things You Can't Miss at InfoComm 2019]

“Commercial audio professionals are dealing with increasingly complex AV requirements,” said Glenn Booth, director, professional audio, Yamaha Corporation of America. “By making every piece work together and talk to each other – from consoles to amplifiers to loudspeakers to fixed install racks – we’re removing much of that complexity, enabling them to get more creative in live sound, network design or AV system installation applications.”

The Yamaha sessions during the AVIXA seminar program will be presented by Andy Cooper and Karl Christmas, senior product specialists, Yamaha Corporation. Each session will address key technical and business aspects of audio networking and installed audio systems.

The first session, “Network Boot Camp for AV Professionals,” will be held Wednesday, June 12, 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. in room W304C and the second, “Audio Insights in Hospitality and Retail” is Friday, June 14, 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in room W310AB.

The Network Boot Camp seminar will cover the basics of networking, traffic optimization, and network design features. The Hospitality and Retail session continues the company’s ongoing training initiative for professionals working in specific industries.

The seminars are open to all InfoComm seminar and workshop package holders.

The company is also conducting demos of Yamaha and NEXO products in Demo Room W224D, from Tuesday, June 11 through Friday, June 14.

Attendees can experience the newest Yamaha professional audio technologies making their debut at InfoComm 2019, including the next generation of Active Field Control (AFC).

First released in 1985, AFC acoustic enhancement technology was developed to help venue operators broaden the types of acoustical performance configurations they could offer without investing in more expensive and time-consuming physical renovations. InfoComm attendees can see the evolution of AFC and how it enables operators to further enhance spaces without disturbing the underlying original acoustic configuration of a venue.

The VXC ceiling speaker line will feature the new VXC2F low-profile model and VXC8S ceiling subwoofer. The VXC2F is the shallowest model in the VXC Series, with a back can less than 76mm/3 inches deep, while the VXC8S model is the first ceiling subwoofer in the range and includes unique VXC features like anti-drop tabs and a carrying band for safe and efficient installation.

A new option for the VXC2F speaker is the PK-C4 pendant-mount kit for deployment in open-grid ceilings, a key request from installers. All VXC models are available in black and white paintable finishes.

The latest versions of the ProVisionaire Control (Windows) and ProVisionaire Touch (iOS) software applications offer advanced system monitoring capabilities and compatibility with an expanded list of supported devices. Attendees can also learn about recent updates covering signal processors, mixing consoles, power amplifiers, and paging station microphones, allowing users to securely and efficiently construct scalable sound systems.

The NEXO loudspeaker line is expanding with new cabinets and bass units delivering the right balance of networked performance, clarity, and response, as well as installation options for front-of-house, monitor, mobile, or fixed installation applications.

Demonstrations in room W224D are planned for the following times:

Tuesday, June 11

· Yamaha: 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m.

· NEXO: 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday to Friday, June 12 – 14

· Yamaha: 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m.

· NEXO: 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.