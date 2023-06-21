Women's College World Series Goes Yard with New Video Board and Ribbon Displays

The USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium—OGE Energy Field turned to Daktronics to design, manufacture, and install a new main outfield video display and two ribbon displays at the venue in Oklahoma City, OK. The installation was completed this spring as the displays are shining bright for the 2023 season.

“Welcoming various events each year while bringing 300+ teams to the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex annually, these three new boards are going to bring an upgraded experience for fans, athletes, coaches and umpires to enjoy,” said managing director of operations Jake Magness. “With the new Daktronics boards, we will be able to continue focusing on growing the game in a positive way and showcasing the athletes while doing so. Both the new ribbon boards and the outfield videoboard will allow us to showcase the technology improvements of the game, our athletes and their statistics as well as highlight our partners with the many different varieties that the board allows."

[You Have Got to Check Out Scoreboard 2.0 at MLB's Target Field]

The main video display in left field measures approximately 26.5x36 feet while each of the two ribbon displays mounted to the seating fascia measure roughly 3.5x100 feet. All three displays feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver excellent image clarity and contrast to images and graphics shown at events.

“For the largest stage of collegiate softball, the technology we’ve installed will bring all of the video and excitement fans expect to see on game day and then some,” said Perry Grave, Daktronics sales representative. “We’re honored to work with such a great venue on this video display and ribbon board project to ensure fans have a fully immersive experience at every game.”

[Ask the Experts: 18 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders On Displays]

The video display is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or multiple zones of content. This could be any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.