Game. Set. Enhanced Match Day Experience at Wake Forest from Daktronics

The Demon Deacons are enhancing the game-day experience for the women's volleyball team fans. Daktronics is designing and installing a slew of LED solutions, including a new LED video display, ribbon display, and three scorers tables, inside Varsity Arena in Winston-Salem, NC, for Wake Forest's upcoming 2025 season.

“I am incredibly humbled and thrilled about the new video board and significant facility enhancements in Varsity Arena for our student-athletes and passionate fan base,” said Wake Forest head volleyball coach, Jeff Hulsmeyer. “Having been here only a short time, I can see firsthand the commitment to state-of-the-art facilities and creating the best fan experience in North Carolina. The new video board will transform our game-day experience, allowing us to showcase the players and excitement of Wake Forest volleyball like never before.”

The video display will be centered on the baseline brick wall closest to the home bench. It will measure approximately 15x28 feet and feature a 3.9mm pixel spacing to deliver crisp, clear imagery to fans in every seat. Per Daktronics it is one of the largest volleyball-specific displays, featuring more than 2.6 million pixels to deliver high-definition imagery and graphics.

“We’re proud to be helping our long-time partners at Wake Forest with these great enhancements at Varsity Arena,” said Corey Williams, Daktronics sales representative. “The new main video display will be among the largest in a volleyball-only venue and the addition of the tables and ribbon will add to an already great game-day experience for Demon Deacon fans.”

The display features variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones of content, including live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, and game information, graphics, and animations, and sponsorship messages.