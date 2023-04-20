You Have Got to Check Out Scoreboard 2.0 at MLB's Target Field

By Wayne Cavadi
( AV Network )
published

Watch all the glitz and glamour in this video from Daktronics.

The new displays Daktronics put in at the Minnesota Twins Target Field.
(Image credit: Daktronics)

"Today marks the official unveiling of a project we affectionately call Scoreboard 2.0,"  said Dave St. Peter, CEO Minnesota Twins. 

As with many of sport's biggest and brightest ballparks, COVID-19 gave organizations time to look to ahead to a more technologically advanced future. Teams like the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays underwent major Pro AV renovations for the 2022 season, and now with the help of Daktronics, the Twins home ballpark is joining the Pro AV party (opens in new tab)

There are 22 new LED screens, spanning more than 23,000 square feet. The main videoboard is enormous, and other video displays and home runs poles come to life with vivid imagery and vibrant colors. Check it out below in the video from Daktronics. 

